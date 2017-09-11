Dermot Gallagher: 'Sadio Mane, Matt Ritchie challenges deserved red cards'

Ederson collides with Sadio Mane during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
© Offside
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher says that both Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Newcastle United's Matt Ritchie deserved red cards for dangerous challenges.
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11:57 UK

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has said that Newcastle United midfielder Matt Ritchie should have been sent off against Swansea City on Sunday afternoon.

Just over 24 hours after Liverpool winger Sadio Mane was dismissed for a high challenge on Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, Ritchie was only given a yellow card, despite an identical jump to Mane.

Ritchie failed to make contact with Alfie Mawson, but Gallagher has suggested that the consequence of the foul was irrelevant and acknowledged that he would have sent off the Scottish international.

On Mane's challenge, Gallagher told Sky Sports News: "It's a red card. If you take into context that you see a player, his boot is five or six feet in the air and he is leading with his studs and coming in at speed. I fully accept that he is going for the ball but the law doesn't say that. The law says that he has led in a dangerous manner, he is endangering the safety of an opponent.

"We have to forget the consequence. He doesn't have to put him in hospital to seriously endanger the safety of an opponent, as we later saw in another game."

On Ritchie, Gallagher said: "If I was a VAR (Video Assistant Referee), I would have sent him off. If you put a split-screen on and look at the two challenges, the only difference is the outcome.

"I fully endorse what Jon Moss has done. I can't defend what Mike Jones has done. That's my personal view because the challenges are very similar."

Ritchie has admitted that he was fortunate to avoid being sent off at the Liberty Stadium.

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie in action
Ritchie: 'I was lucky to avoid red card'
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
 Ederson collides with Sadio Mane during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
 Jurgen Klopp celebrates during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Swansea City on August 26, 2017
 Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
 Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
