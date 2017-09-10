Sep 10, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
0-1
NewcastleNewcastle United

Naughton (48'), Fer (80')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Lascelles (76')
Hayden (8'), Ritchie (49'), Gayle (87')

Matt Ritchie: 'I was lucky to avoid red card against Swansea City'

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie in action
© Offside
Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie admits that he was lucky to escape a red card when he challenged Alfie Mawson with a high boot during the 1-0 win over Swansea.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 19:10 UK

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie has admitted that he was "lucky" not to be sent off during this afternoon's 1-0 win over Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Ritchie crashed into Swansea defender Alfie Mawson with a high boot just after half time in a challenge which was almost identical to the one which led to Sadio Mane's red card for Liverpool against Manchester City on Saturday.

However, referee Michael Jones opted to show the Scotland international a yellow card, and Ritchie admitted that he was fortunate to escape a more severe punishment.

"I had my eye on the ball but Mawson came lower than yesterday," he told reporters.

"I was delighted to see only a yellow card. I looked to the referee and I was lucky."

Jamaal Lascelles scored the only goal of the game in South Wales as Newcastle recorded their first Premier League away win since December 2015.

Jon Moss hands Sadio Mane a red card during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
Read Next:
De Bruyne: 'Mane deserved red card'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Matt Ritchie, Alfie Mawson, Sadio Mane, Michael Jones, Jamaal Lascelles, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Ederson collides with Sadio Mane during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 Jon Moss hands Sadio Mane a red card during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
Kevin De Bruyne: 'Sadio Mane deserved red card'
 Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie in action
Matt Ritchie: 'I was lucky to avoid red card against Swansea City'
Ings limps off injured for Liverpool U23sKlopp: 'Mane appeal would be waste of time'Moreno hails Coutinho Liverpool stayNeville likens De Bruyne to BeckhamMane sends Ederson 'get well soon' message
Guardiola: 'No intent in Mane challenge'Result: City thrash Liverpool after Mane red cardTeam News: Coutinho out, Ox on bench for RedsMoreno 'much happier' this seasonSanchez, Coutinho, Kane - Five players in the spotlight
> Liverpool Homepage
More Manchester City News
Ederson collides with Sadio Mane during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 David Silva in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Fenerbahce miss out on signing Manchester City's David Silva?
 Jon Moss hands Sadio Mane a red card during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
Kevin De Bruyne: 'Sadio Mane deserved red card'
Ritchie: 'I was lucky to avoid red card'Man City, Celtic keen on Joe Rodon?Arsenal 'still keen on Raheem Sterling'Man City interested in Alderweireld?Bravo: 'Sanchez bitter over failed City move'
Neville likens De Bruyne to BeckhamMane sends Ederson 'get well soon' messageGuardiola: 'No intent in Mane challenge'Ederson plays down injury concernsResult: City thrash Liverpool after Mane red card
> Manchester City Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Swansea City on August 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Swansea City 0-1 Newcastle United - as it happened
 Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Result: Jamaal Lascelles heads Newcastle United to victory over Swansea City
 Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Rafael Benitez ruled out of Swansea City trip
Clement defends Renato Sanches debutPaul Clement slams Swansea performanceRitchie: 'I was lucky to avoid red card'Moreno: 'Benitez should be back on Tuesday'Lascelles: 'We must beat teams like Swansea'
Team News: Sanches makes Swans debutMerino "blessed to play at St James' Park"Benitez to take helicopter to Swansea?Benitez "in good spirits" after surgeryBenitez 'decides to stay' at Newcastle
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Swansea City News
Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Swansea City on August 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Swansea City 0-1 Newcastle United - as it happened
 Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Result: Jamaal Lascelles heads Newcastle United to victory over Swansea City
 Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie in action
Matt Ritchie: 'I was lucky to avoid red card against Swansea City'
Clement defends Renato Sanches debutPaul Clement slams Swansea performanceMan City, Celtic keen on Joe Rodon?Team News: Sanches makes Swans debutGiggs backs Sanches for success at Swans
Clement: 'Swansea stronger than last term'Tammy Abraham headhunted by Nigeria?Mbappe, Ox, Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out forUtd, City 'voted against transfer change'EFL reject McBurnie's Barnsley move
> Swansea City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Premier League 2 - Div 1
Premier League 2 - Div 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 