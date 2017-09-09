Jurgen Klopp says he will not be appealing Sadio Mane's red card from the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City, believing it would be "another waste of time, like the game".

The Senegal forward was sent off by referee Jon Moss after 36 minutes when he caught the head of goalkeeper Ederson with a high foot when both went for a loose ball.

While the Reds manager would not say whether he agreed with the decision, he said the incident was "an accident" and believes that Mane was "very unlucky".

"It never works," Klopp, referring to making an appeal, told reporters at a post-match press conference. "It would be another waste of time, like the game today.

"It was an accident. [Mane] is very unlucky. The situation I think everyone knows he didn't see the goalie. There was not one second he looks on the goalie. He just wanted to get the ball as soon as possible. Hopefully the goalie is not seriously injured.

"Sadio is very, very, very upset. He is shocked about the decision and I am sure also about the situation... I am sure enough will find enough reasons to say it was the right decision."

Liverpool had made a good start to the season prior to Saturday, claiming two wins and a draw before the international break.