Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Manchester City and Liverpool.
Two of the contenders for the league title have started the season without experiencing defeat in three games, and a win for either side at the Etihad Stadium would take them to the top of the standings.
City are competing in just their second home fixture of the season, with their first ending in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool's Merseyside neighbours Everton.
Liverpool are on their travels for the third time this campaign, with their previous two trips to Watford and Hoffenheim also ending in stalemate.
12.09pmWe have spoken about Manchester City and Liverpool remaining unbeaten this season, but both clubs have had to battle hard to maintain that record. City played over half of their game with Everton with 10 men and found themselves up against it for the majority of their clash with Bournemouth, but they still managed to register four points from the two matches. As for Liverpool, they were poor during the first half of their visit to Watford on the first day of the season, before eventually returning to Merseyside with a point.
12.03pmAhead of this game, Guardiola has been speaking about the corresponding fixture from last season, with that match ending in a 1-1 draw. The Spaniard eluded to the fact that City had just been eliminated from the Champions League, so to fight back to claim a point against their rivals for a Champions League spot both excited and impressed him. Let's hope for a similar game today!
11.59amKlopp has been speaking about his team selection, with the reasons given for both Gomez and Lovren dropping down to the bench being that they "felt the intensity" of back-to-back fixtures with Croatia and England Under-21s respectively.
11.56amHEAD TO HEAD! Today's fixture will represent the 207th time in which these two teams have faced each other in a competitive match, with Liverpool claiming 101 wins in comparison to just the 53 for City. Liverpool have only lost one of the last half-a-dozen encounters between the teams, although that only came thanks to a penalty shootout in the 2016 EFL Cup final.
11.51amAs for Liverpool, Klopp has made three huge calls at the back. Simon Mignolet has been handed a recall after his surprise exclusion against Arsenal, so Loris Karius is back on the bench, while Ragnar Klavan has been preferred to Dejan Lovren, who also only features among the replacements. There is also a change at right-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold replacing Joe Gomez. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is on the bench, while Klopp had already revealed that Philippe Coutinho would play no part in this game despite returning to training.
11.47amRight then, let's start with City, who have made three changes to the team which defeated Bournemouth before the international break. Kyle Walker, John Stones and Sergio Aguero have all been brought back into the team, with Vincent Kompany, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling the trio to drop out. Kompany is injured, Bernando is on the bench and Sterling is suspended.
11.44amLIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES: Karius, Lovren, Gomez, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Solanke, Sturridge.
11.43amLIVERPOOL XI: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane
11.42amMANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Bravo, Gundogan, Mangala, Sane, Bernardo, Foden, Delph
11.40amMANCHESTER CITY XI: Ederson; Danilo, Stones, Otamendi; Fernandinho, Walker, De Bruyne, D.Silva, Mendy; Aguero, Jesus
11.38amAnyway, without further ado, let's take a look at the team news. Both managers had some key decisions to make...
11.38amThis match-up is usually a tasty encounter on its own but their is an added incentive for victory being recorded at just after 2.15pm this afternoon. With both teams sitting just two points behind leaders Manchester United, a win would take either side to the top of the standings ahead of the remainder of the games on Matchday Four. It's obviously still very early days, but both clubs will want to sit ahead of United before Jose Mourinho's team face Stoke City later on today.
11.34amLiverpool concluded the Premier League action before the international break with a 4-0 victory over fellow title challengers Arsenal, and Jurgen Klopp's side have another opportunity to make an impact at the top of the standings on their trip to the Etihad Stadium. City, so far, have failed to hit top gear since Pep Guardiola made numerous signings in the transfer market but having had a couple of weeks to plan for this match, the Spaniard will demand that his players up their level today.
11.31amHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Manchester City and Liverpool.