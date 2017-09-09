Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the Premier League between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Two of the contenders for the league title have started the season without experiencing defeat in three games, and a win for either side at the Etihad Stadium would take them to the top of the standings.

City are competing in just their second home fixture of the season, with their first ending in a 1-1 draw with Liverpool's Merseyside neighbours Everton.

Liverpool are on their travels for the third time this campaign, with their previous two trips to Watford and Hoffenheim also ending in stalemate.