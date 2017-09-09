Sep 9, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Attendance: 54,172
Man CityManchester City
5-0
Liverpool
Aguero (25'), Jesus (45', 53'), Sane (77', 91')
Otamendi (6'), Fernandinho (28')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Alexander-Arnold (20'), Can (80')
Mane (37')

Claudio Bravo: 'Sadio Mane could have avoided Ederson contact'

Ederson collides with Sadio Mane during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
© Offside
Claudio Bravo claims that the injury caused to Manchester City teammate Ederson by Sadio Mane was 'easily avoidable' in the circumstances.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 15:16 UK

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has suggested that Sadio Mane deliberately collided with Ederson during Liverpool's heavy defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

The big talking point in the Citizens' eventual 5-0 victory arrived 37 minutes in when, with the hosts one goal ahead, the Senegalese caught his opponent in the face with a high boot.

Mane has since apologised on social media for the incident, which led to a game-changing red card, but Ederson has questioned whether the Liverpool forward could have done more to avoid making contact.

"These things are avoidable. You can easily avoid putting your foot in somebody's face so you don't do them damage," he told reporters. "At first I thought that he had hit him in the hip, but then I saw clearly that he got him with the face.

"You go from being on the bench watching the game and within seconds you're out there playing. Us goalkeepers know this can happen, but you never expect it. I wouldn't have wanted to play for a reason like this, an injury to a team-mate, but you always have to be prepared."

Bravo, now out of favour under boss Pep Guardiola, stepped in for Ederson to mark his first appearance of the 2017-18 campaign.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson barks orders during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2017
Read Next:
Combined XI: Manchester City vs. Liverpool
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Claudio Bravo, Sadio Mane, Ederson, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: 'No regrets over Philippe Coutinho omission'
 Ederson collides with Sadio Mane during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
Claudio Bravo: 'Sadio Mane could have avoided Ederson contact'
 Ederson collides with Sadio Mane during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
Dermot Gallagher: 'Sadio Mane, Matt Ritchie challenges deserved red cards'
Garcia: 'Klopp needs to win a trophy'Kane expecting Tottenham title challengeLiverpool U23s boss plays down Ings concernRitchie: 'I was lucky to avoid red card'Ings limps off injured for Liverpool U23s
De Bruyne: 'Mane deserved red card'Klopp: 'Mane appeal would be waste of time'Moreno hails Coutinho Liverpool stayNeville likens De Bruyne to BeckhamMane sends Ederson 'get well soon' message
> Liverpool Homepage
More Manchester City News
City skipper Vincent Kompany in action during the Premier League game between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City on August 12, 2017
Pep Guardiola 'considering Vincent Kompany future'
 Ederson collides with Sadio Mane during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
Claudio Bravo: 'Sadio Mane could have avoided Ederson contact'
 Paulo Dybala in action for Juventus in the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Mino Raiola: 'Paulo Dybala will eventually leave Juventus'
Guardiola talks up Aguero, Jesus partnershipKane expecting Tottenham title challengeRitchie: 'I was lucky to avoid red card'Man City, Celtic keen on Joe Rodon?De Bruyne: 'Mane deserved red card'
Arsenal 'still keen on Raheem Sterling'Man City interested in Alderweireld?Bravo: 'Sanchez bitter over failed City move'Neville likens De Bruyne to BeckhamMane sends Ederson 'get well soon' message
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 