Sep 9, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Attendance: 54,172
Man CityManchester City
5-0
Liverpool
Aguero (25'), Jesus (45', 53'), Sane (77', 91')
Otamendi (6'), Fernandinho (28')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Alexander-Arnold (20'), Can (80')
Mane (37')

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: 'No regrets over Philippe Coutinho omission'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that he has no regrets over leaving out Philippe Coutinho for Saturday's Premier League fixture with Manchester City.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 12:13 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he does not regret omitting Philippe Coutinho from the squad for the Premier League fixture with Manchester City.

A combination of lack of fitness and a long-haul flight from South America contributed to Coutinho - who was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona during the transfer window - missing out on the 5-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

However, Klopp has suggested that Coutinho would not have changed the outcome of the game, as well as indicating that the decision was made with consideration to the club's upcoming fixtures.

The 50-year-old is quoted by The Mirror as saying: "With Phil, we didn't always create more chances against City in the past. Yes, we scored more often in some games. But this was the decision we took [to leave him out].

"If people blame me for this, no problem, but it was a decision taken for the season. He came back after a long flight, after three weeks without playing.

"We have matches next Wednesday, next Saturday - we play, play, play, so we thought 'Let's give him three or four days' proper training – and then he's available for us'."

Coutinho could be involved when Liverpool host Sevilla in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
