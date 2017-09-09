Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reveals that the injury sustained by Ederson following a challenge from Sadio Mane is not as serious as first feared.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has acknowledged that there was no intent from Sadio Mane in his challenge on Ederson during this afternoon's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

Mane was shown a straight red card for catching Ederson in the face with his studs at the Etihad Stadium, with the City goalkeeper requiring lengthy treatment on the field before leaving on a stretcher.

Guardiola admitted that the Brazilian is likely to miss Wednesday's Champions League clash with Feyenoord as a result of the injury, but confirmed that it is not as serious as first feared.

"I think it has not broken the bone. That is so important. He will be more beautiful after that. Hopefully he can come back as soon as possible," he told reporters.

"Of course it was not intentional from Mane. He didn't see him but the impact was hard. Hopefully he can work and stay. Maybe he will not play in the next game."

City went on to make the most of their man advantage against Liverpool, running out 5-0 winners over Jurgen Klopp's side.