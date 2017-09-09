Sep 9, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Liverpool
 

Team News: Philippe Coutinho out, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on bench for Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Philippe Coutinho misses out on Liverpool's trip to Manchester City, while new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is named on the bench.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 11:53 UK

Philippe Coutinho has missed out on the matchday squad for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is named among the substitutes following his deadline-day switch from Arsenal.

Having sat out of the Reds' first three league games of the season due to a back injury, Coutinho went on to play for 47 minutes for the Brazil national side during the international break and returned to training at Melwood late this week.

As expected, Jurgen Klopp has opted not to risk Coutinho in the top-of-the-table clash however, as he keeps faith with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane up front following the 4-0 mauling of the Gunners last time out.

In all, the German makes three changes for the trip to Manchester, with Trent Alexander-Arnold ousting Joe Gomez at right-back and Simon Mignolet returning between the sticks as Loris Karius returns to the bench.

Ragnar Klavan also earns a surprise recall as partner for Joel Matip in the middle of the back four, with Dejan Lovren making way, while Alberto Moreno keeps his place at left-back.

Emre Can, Georginio Wijnaldum and skipper Jordan Henderson continue in the midfield as Oxlade-Chamberlain is made to wait for his Reds debut.

There are also three changes for City following the last-gasp win at Bournemouth a fortnight ago, as well as a formation change, with Pep Guardiola switching to a 3-1-4-2.

Sergio Aguero returns to the frontline as he looks to claim the record for the highest-scoring non-European in Premier League history, with Raheem Sterling suspended and Bernardo Silva dropping to the bench as Gabriel Jesus partners the Argentine.

Summer signing Kyle Walker is back from suspension and plays on the right of a middle four that also includes Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Benjamin Mendy, while Fernandinho is deployed to protect the back three.

That backline sees John Stones return to the starting XI as cover for injured skipper Vincent Kompany, with Danilo on the right, Nicolas Otamendi on the left and Ederson between the sticks.

Manchester City: Ederson; Danilo, Stones, Otamendi; Fernandinho; Walker, De Bruyne, D Silva, Mendy; Aguero, Jesus
Subs: Bravo, Gundogan, Mangala, Sane, Bernardo, Foden, Delph

Liverpool: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Moreno; Can, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane
Subs: Karius, Lovren, Gomez, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Solanke, Sturridge

Keep up with all of the action from the Etihad this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson barks orders during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2017
expand
 