Sep 9, 2017 at 12.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Liverpool
 

Manchester City, Liverpool 'team up to hire private jet for Brazilian players'

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City and Liverpool join together to hire a private jet to fly their Brazilian stars back to the UK in good time ahead of Saturday's lunchtime kickoff.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 11:03 UK

Manchester City and Liverpool are reportedly working together to get their Brazilian players back on UK soil as soon as possible ahead of Saturday's game.

The two Premier League clubs will go head to head at the Etihad Stadium for the lunchtime kickoff, but they have teamed up to make sure that their star players return from international duty as early as possible.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the pair have hired a private jet to fly their Brazilian players back to the North-West following their nation's World Cup qualifier in Colombia this evening.

City trio Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho and Ederson are expected to be among the passengers, alongside Liverpool stars Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, as well as Chelsea's Willian.

The flight will take off from Barranquilla straight after the match against Colombia and is due to arrive on English turf early Wednesday morning.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Read Next:
Aldridge: 'Coutinho should be made to wait'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho, Ederson, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, Willian, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater in action during his side's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at the King Power Stadium on November 6, 2016
Danny Drinkwater pays tribute to Leicester City
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Manchester City, Liverpool 'team up to hire private jet for Brazilian players'
 Antonio Conte orders the gabagool during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Chelsea 'kept Antonio Conte away from transfer negotiations'
Conte to blame for Ross Barkley snub?Hazard hopes to see Diego Costa returnCosta left out of Chelsea squad for UCLHazard: 'Chelsea have strength in depth'Barkley to make Spurs move in January?
Chelsea to sue Diego Costa for £50m?Davide Zappacosta called into Italy squadAtletico urge Costa to make Chelsea return?Costa 'not expected to make Chelsea return'Merson: 'Drinkwater perfect for Arsenal'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Liverpool News
Rafinha celebrates scoring for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Clubs from England, Italy keen on Barcelona's Rafinha?
 Philippe Coutinho readjusts during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
John Aldridge expects Philippe Coutinho to leave Liverpool next summer
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Manchester City, Liverpool 'team up to hire private jet for Brazilian players'
Aldridge: 'Coutinho should be made to wait'Lemar 'wanted Arsenal and Liverpool'Rodgers: 'Managing Liverpool was draining'Souness questions Coutinho stanceColeman hails Woodburn's "good start"
Southgate: 'Henderson to retain captaincy'Klopp: 'Coutinho stay is what we wanted'Giggs backs Man Utd for title challengeReport: Reds deny Barca's Coutinho claimsCoutinho 'spotted crying by teammates'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Manchester City News
Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
Leicester City 'unlikely to sign former Manchester City right-back Bacary Sagna'
 Kyle Walker of England in action during the international friendly match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on November 19, 2013
Kyle Walker pokes fun at Dele Alli's middle-finger gesture on Twitter
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Manchester City, Liverpool 'team up to hire private jet for Brazilian players'
Mancini in frame for West Ham job?La Liga calls for UEFA to investigate Man CityReport: Real Madrid rejected SanchezSouthgate backs Sterling to bounce backGiggs backs Man Utd for title challenge
Noble: 'Hart not to blame for slow start'City 'considering legal action against Arsenal'Wenger: 'Sanchez 100% committed to Arsenal'Vidal: Sanchez rumours were "all made up"Sanchez 'threatens to go on strike'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Brazil News
Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Manchester City, Liverpool 'team up to hire private jet for Brazilian players'
 England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
England 'plan Brazil, Germany friendlies'
 Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
Report: Atletico Madrid urge Diego Costa to return to Chelsea
Ronaldo: 'Buffon is a phenomenon'Coutinho 'spotted crying by teammates'Pele congratulates Ronaldo on scoring recordNeymar: 'Coutinho lives in great sadness'Coutinho scores in Brazil outing
Tite: 'Coutinho affected by transfer talk'Coutinho in "perfect condition" to playPele congratulates Neymar on PSG moveNeymar hoping to see Lima join BarcelonaMaradona hits back at "idiot" Dani Alves
> Brazil Homepage


 