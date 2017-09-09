Manchester City and Liverpool join together to hire a private jet to fly their Brazilian stars back to the UK in good time ahead of Saturday's lunchtime kickoff.

Manchester City and Liverpool are reportedly working together to get their Brazilian players back on UK soil as soon as possible ahead of Saturday's game.

The two Premier League clubs will go head to head at the Etihad Stadium for the lunchtime kickoff, but they have teamed up to make sure that their star players return from international duty as early as possible.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the pair have hired a private jet to fly their Brazilian players back to the North-West following their nation's World Cup qualifier in Colombia this evening.

City trio Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho and Ederson are expected to be among the passengers, alongside Liverpool stars Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, as well as Chelsea's Willian.

The flight will take off from Barranquilla straight after the match against Colombia and is due to arrive on English turf early Wednesday morning.