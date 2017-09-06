Brazil contingent head back to England on private jet

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City have clubbed together to ensure that their contingent of South American stars make it back to England with plenty of time to spare ahead of this weekend's Premier League matches.

A private jet was lined up to ensure that Willian, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho and Ederson returned to their respective clubs by Wednesday afternoon.

The six men were included in Brazil's squad for the 1-1 qualifying draw against Colombia in Barranquilla on Tuesday night, with the Selecao already assured of a place in next summer's World Cup.

Chelsea forward Willian opened the scoring before half time at the Estadio Metropolitano, only for Radamel Falcao to level things up.

Fernandinho posted an image on his official Instagram page in the early hours of this morning showing all six players present on board for the flight back to England.

Trabalho realizado,agora é hr de voltar pra casa. Valeu Brasil.🇧🇷 Partiu Inglaterra. 🇬🇧

A post shared by Fernandinho (@fernandinho) on

Liverpool and Man City face off on Saturday lunchtime, while Chelsea take on Leicester City later that day.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
