Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva insists that the opportunity of working with an illustrious manager like Pep Guardiola was not one that he could turn down.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has claimed that the prospect of working with Pep Guardiola was not one that he could turn down.

The Portugal international arrived at the Etihad Stadium from AS Monaco in a deal worth £43m during the summer, just a few weeks after winning the Ligue 1 title.

Silva, 23, insists that it was impossible to resist when Guardiola came calling and claims that he has already learned a number of valuable lessons from the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

"When you have a coach like Guardiola you cannot say no, because of the way he plays and the style his teams play," Silva said in an interview with Sky Sports News.

"Also, the quality of players that Manchester City have, when you have the opportunity to play with David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, I could say all of them.

"To be trained by Guardiola and learn from the best, you cannot say no... I've learned a lot already and I hope I can learn much more."

Man City currently sit fourth in the Premier League table after two wins and a draw.