Manchester City

Bernardo Silva: 'I could not turn down Pep Guardiola'

Bernardo Silva of Portugal celebrates scoring during the UEFA Under 21 European Championship 2015 semi final football match between Portugal and Germany in Olomouc, Czech Republic on June 27, 2015
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva insists that the opportunity of working with an illustrious manager like Pep Guardiola was not one that he could turn down.
Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has claimed that the prospect of working with Pep Guardiola was not one that he could turn down.

The Portugal international arrived at the Etihad Stadium from AS Monaco in a deal worth £43m during the summer, just a few weeks after winning the Ligue 1 title.

Silva, 23, insists that it was impossible to resist when Guardiola came calling and claims that he has already learned a number of valuable lessons from the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

"When you have a coach like Guardiola you cannot say no, because of the way he plays and the style his teams play," Silva said in an interview with Sky Sports News.

"Also, the quality of players that Manchester City have, when you have the opportunity to play with David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero, I could say all of them.

"To be trained by Guardiola and learn from the best, you cannot say no... I've learned a lot already and I hope I can learn much more."

Man City currently sit fourth in the Premier League table after two wins and a draw.

 David Silva goes up against Jordan Henderson during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Preview: Manchester City vs. Liverpool
