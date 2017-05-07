Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims that his side's goalless draw with Southampton is a point gained rather than two dropped in the top-four race.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that his side's 0-0 draw with Southampton this afternoon is a point gained in the top-four race rather than two points dropped.

James Milner missed a penalty as the Reds failed to find a breakthrough at Anfield, taking matters out of their own hands in their bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Liverpool must now hope that fifth-placed Manchester United drop points before the end of the season, but Klopp is focused on returning to winning ways against West Ham United first and foremost.

"We had a hard job to do, to play against 10 deep-defending Southampton players. We had our moments. You need to have a little bit of luck. We should have done, of course, a few things better," he told Sky Sports News.

"It's a point more. It doesn't feel in this moment like a point more, but it is. Now we're 70 (points), and if anybody thinks our season is finished... Two weeks ago we didn't have it in our own hands, last week we had it in our own hands, now we don't have it in our own hands... that's obviously not too clear.

"We all have to play our games and we will play our games. We will prepare for West Ham and we go there and try everything to get the points. That's all."

The result was enough to lift Liverpool back up to third in the table, although they are only one point above Manchester City having played a game more than Pep Guardiola's side.