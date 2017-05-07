May 7, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
0-0
Southampton

Lovren (89')
FT

Soares (65'), Ward-Prowse (65'), Bertrand (92')

Jurgen Klopp: 'Southampton draw is another point gained'

A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claims that his side's goalless draw with Southampton is a point gained rather than two dropped in the top-four race.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 16:21 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that his side's 0-0 draw with Southampton this afternoon is a point gained in the top-four race rather than two points dropped.

James Milner missed a penalty as the Reds failed to find a breakthrough at Anfield, taking matters out of their own hands in their bid to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Liverpool must now hope that fifth-placed Manchester United drop points before the end of the season, but Klopp is focused on returning to winning ways against West Ham United first and foremost.

"We had a hard job to do, to play against 10 deep-defending Southampton players. We had our moments. You need to have a little bit of luck. We should have done, of course, a few things better," he told Sky Sports News.

"It's a point more. It doesn't feel in this moment like a point more, but it is. Now we're 70 (points), and if anybody thinks our season is finished... Two weeks ago we didn't have it in our own hands, last week we had it in our own hands, now we don't have it in our own hands... that's obviously not too clear.

"We all have to play our games and we will play our games. We will prepare for West Ham and we go there and try everything to get the points. That's all."

The result was enough to lift Liverpool back up to third in the table, although they are only one point above Manchester City having played a game more than Pep Guardiola's side.

James Milner misses from the spot during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351715351252666
6Arsenal34187964422261
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
