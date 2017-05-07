Manchester City are reportedly readying a £50m bid to try and sign Juventus defender Alex Sandro this summer.

Manchester City have prepared a £50m bid to try and sign Juventus defender Alex Sandro, according to reports.

The 26-year-old left-back has played a big part in his side's impressive treble-chasing season, making 39 appearances in all competitions.

According to The Mirror, Pep Guardiola desperately tried to sign the Brazilian last year but was turned down by the Italian giants.

The report suggests that Man City are going back in for Sandro this summer with a huge bid that the Bianconeri will supposedly find hard to turn down, going so far as to sourcing replacements for the player.

Sandro joined Juve from Portuguese outfit Porto for £23m in 2015 and has made a total of 71 appearances for the Vecchia Signora.