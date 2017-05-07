May 7, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
0-0
Southampton

Lovren (89')
FT

Soares (65'), Ward-Prowse (65'), Bertrand (92')

James Milner apologises for missing penalty

James Milner misses from the spot during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder James Milner apologises for missing a penalty during his side's 0-0 draw with Southampton at Anfield.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 16:12 UK

Liverpool midfielder James Milner has apologised to his teammates for missing a penalty during this afternoon's 0-0 draw with Southampton at Anfield.

The England international saw his spot kick saved by Fraser Forster as Liverpool again dropped points in the top-four race, leaving them just four clear of Manchester United having played two games more than their fierce rivals.

Forster made a point of trying to put Milner off before the penalty, but the Liverpool man insists that his international teammate did not have an effect on his effort.

"I've been around long enough not to let that worry me. I did what I wanted to do - obviously it was not good enough on this occasion. Fraser's a good keeper. I can't do any more than hold my hands up and apologise to the boys," Milner told Sky Sports News.

"They're a tough team to break down. The pitch was a bit sticky at times so it was hard to move it as fast as we like. We didn't play as well as we would have liked. Again, we have to take responsibility for that.

"With these games, we knew what we had to do and we haven't done it. But you can't create more chances than have a penalty - ultimately that was the big chance and it wasn't taken. There are two games left - we have to go and win them and see if that's good enough."

Liverpool take on West Ham United and Middlesbrough in their final two games of the season.

Kieran Tierney of Celtic holds off the challenge from Mattias Mostrom of Molde during the UEFA Europa League Group A match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Liverpool, Newcastle to move for Celtic defender?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for James Milner, Fraser Forster, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
James Milner and Dusan Tadic in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Southampton - as it happened
 A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Southampton draw is another point gained'
 James Milner misses from the spot during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
James Milner apologises for missing penalty
Result: Milner misses penalty in Liverpool drawTeam News: Liverpool field unchanged starting XIBalague: 'No Barcelona interest in Coutinho'Liverpool plan fresh Anfield expansionChelsea join race for Celtic defender?
Liverpool to pay £30m for PSG attacker?Liverpool, Newcastle to move for Celtic defender?Allardyce declares interest in Defoe, SakhoJurgen Klopp "positive" of Coutinho fitnessKlopp: 'Liverpool in talks over new Can deal'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Southampton News
James Milner and Dusan Tadic in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Southampton - as it happened
 A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Southampton draw is another point gained'
 James Milner misses from the spot during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
James Milner apologises for missing penalty
Result: Milner misses penalty in Liverpool drawTeam News: Liverpool field unchanged starting XIClaude Puel "surprised" by Saints exit talkPreview: Liverpool vs. SouthamptonMan City, Liverpool 'eye Ryan Bertrand'
PL trio 'monitor Marco Silva'Bertrand keen on Southampton exit?Chelsea in pole position for Van Dijk signing?Southampton players 'want Puel exit'Barnes urges Liverpool to sign Van Dijk
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351715351252666
6Arsenal34187964422261
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 