England Under-21s keeper Jordan Pickford puts his side's goalless draw with Sweden down to the opposition 'killing the tempo' of the game.

Jordan Pickford has acknowledged that England Under-21s must go in search of two victories in their remaining U21 Euro 2017 group-stage fixtures following their goalless opener with Sweden.

The 23-year-old, who swapped Sunderland for Everton in a £30m deal earlier this week, proved to be the key man for his side as he kept out a late Linus Wahlqvist penalty.

England saw more of the ball in the Group A clash but failed to truly trouble their opponents, which Pickford believes was down to current holders Sweden disrupting his side's tempo at the Kielce City Stadion.

"The main thing is not to lose the game. The first game is always tight and we came away with a draw," he told Sky Sports News. "It's down to us to win the next two.

"I waited longer and held my ground and got to the penalty, that's what you do. Sweden killed our tempo a bit, they had a gameplan to let us have the ball at the back and now we move on to Monday."

England face Slovakia in their next outing, before turning attention to a meeting with tournament hosts Poland on June 22.