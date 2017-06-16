Jun 16, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Kolporter Arena
Sweden U21sSweden Under-21s
0-0
England U21sEngland Under-21s
 
FT

Jordan Pickford: 'Sweden killed England's tempo in stalemate'

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on November 5, 2016
© SilverHub
England Under-21s keeper Jordan Pickford puts his side's goalless draw with Sweden down to the opposition 'killing the tempo' of the game.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 20:51 UK

Jordan Pickford has acknowledged that England Under-21s must go in search of two victories in their remaining U21 Euro 2017 group-stage fixtures following their goalless opener with Sweden.

The 23-year-old, who swapped Sunderland for Everton in a £30m deal earlier this week, proved to be the key man for his side as he kept out a late Linus Wahlqvist penalty.

England saw more of the ball in the Group A clash but failed to truly trouble their opponents, which Pickford believes was down to current holders Sweden disrupting his side's tempo at the Kielce City Stadion.

"The main thing is not to lose the game. The first game is always tight and we came away with a draw," he told Sky Sports News. "It's down to us to win the next two.

"I waited longer and held my ground and got to the penalty, that's what you do. Sweden killed our tempo a bit, they had a gameplan to let us have the ball at the back and now we move on to Monday."

England face Slovakia in their next outing, before turning attention to a meeting with tournament hosts Poland on June 22.

Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Read Next:
Aidy Boothroyd: 'England must improve'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jordan Pickford, Linus Wahlqvist, Football
Your Comments
More England Under-21s News
Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Live Commentary: Sweden Under-21s 0-0 England Under-21s - as it happened
 Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Result: England Under-21s draw Group A opener with Sweden Under-21s
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Hector Bellerin questions Marcus Rashford's England Under-21 absence
Pickford: "Sweden killed our tempo"Aidy Boothroyd: 'England must improve'Team News: Pickford, Abraham in England U21s XIBoothroyd: 'Everton move won't distract Pickford'Pickford: 'I want no distractions at Euros'
Rashford: 'I have not been fast-tracked'Chelsea pair miss out for England Under-21sSouthgate defends Marcus Rashford decisionBoothroyd names 28-man England U21s squadMourinho: 'Rashford shouldn't join U21s'
> England Under-21s Homepage



Tables
 