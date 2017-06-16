Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the European Under-21 Championship Group A clash between Sweden Under-21s and England Under-21s.
Sweden Under-21s are the holders of this particular trophy, having overcome Portugal Under-21s to land the Under-21 Euro 2015 crown in Czech Republic.
England Under-21s, on the other hand, finished bottom of their section during the 2015 tournament after losing two of their three group matches.
Only the winner of each of the three groups in this competition will be guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals later this month.
Group A: England, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden
Group B: Macedonia, Portugal, Serbia, Spain
Group C: Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy
We've got history with 🇸🇪 at the #U21EURO... pic.twitter.com/DE9PuHtz3U— England (@England) June 16, 2017
4.7 – Jordan Pickford made more saves per game (4.7) in the @premierleague last season than any other goalkeeper (min. 3 apps). Busy. pic.twitter.com/FDqUgz0EuH— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 13, 2017
SWEDEN: Cajtoft; Wahlqvist, Larsson, Dagerstal, Lundqvist; Fransson, Tibbling, Hallberg; Engvall, Olsson, Cibicki
ENGLAND: Pickford; Holgate, Chambers, Mawson, Chilwell; Ward-Prowse, Baker, Chalobah, Murphy; Abraham, Redmond