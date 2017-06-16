Only the winner of each of the three groups in this competition will be guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals later this month.

England Under-21s , on the other hand, finished bottom of their section during the 2015 tournament after losing two of their three group matches.

Sweden Under-21s are the holders of this particular trophy, having overcome Portugal Under-21s to land the Under-21 Euro 2015 crown in Czech Republic.

37 min It must be said that England have a whole host of talented players on their bench tonight, and it would not be a surprise if Boothroyd was already thinking about changes for the second period. As for Sweden, they are quite comfortable at the moment as they continue to enjoy decent possession.

35 min SHOT! Murphy just misses the crossbar with a powerful effort from distance!

35 min You just get the feeling that the first goal - if there indeed is one - could be vital in terms of the final result. Neither defence is giving too much away at the moment. Just a reminder that only the winner of each of the three groups is guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals of this summer's tournament.

33 min Little over 10 minutes of the first period remaining in this Group A clash, with England and Sweden still level at 0-0. Both teams have had openings, although neither has really taken control of the match.

30 min Sweden are growing in confidence here as they continue to pass and probe in the final third of the field. England started the better team, but the side in yellow are enjoying plenty of the ball now.

28 min CHANCE! Super work from Sweden as Cibicki combines with Engvall before looking to pick out the top corner, but his effort is over the crossbar. Best piece of football so far!

27 min Pass, pass, pass from Sweden as they continue to enjoy decent possession of the football here.

25 min Engvall, who is contracted to Championship club Bristol City, looks to run past Chilwell in a wide position, but the Leicester full-back does well. We are still waiting for the game's first real chance.

23 min Still goalless with 23 minutes on the clock, and we have not yet had a clear chance. Abraham has had just about the best opportunity, with the Chelsea forward firing a Ward-Prowse over the crossbar from close range. Nothing much from Sweden aside from a lot of possession here.

20 min Cibicki has the chance to break into the England box after finding space in a wide position, but the number 18 cannot pick out a teammate as Chambers clears his lines. Sweden, when given the chance, certainly have the ability to pick passes, and that is a danger for England in this match.

18 min Based on the opening 18 minutes, I would be surprised if England did not go on to win this match. Sweden are neat and tidy in possession, but they do look very nervy in a defensive area.

16 min Half-chance for England as Abraham breaks onto a loose ball, but Cajtoft just about does enough to make the clearance. Murphy keeps the ball alive in a wide position as the pressure continues, although Sweden manage to clear after being pinned back. Sweden are under attack here!

14 min Better from Sweden in the last few minutes as they start to enjoy some possession, but it does appear that England will have some joy from set pieces - the Three Lions certainly have a size advantage. The rain has just eased off for the moment, meanwhile, which is good news.

11 min Half-chance for Abraham from a Ward-Prowse corner, but the forward volleys over the crossbar.

10 min Super work from Murphy as the Norwich City attacker drives past his defender before delivering into the Sweden box, but Larsson is across to make the challenge. Excellent from Murphy there.

8 min England continue to boss the possession in this match, but Sweden certainly look a threat when they have the chance to break the lines. You just get the feeling that the first goal - if there indeed is one - could be vital. Just a reminder that only the winner of each of the three groups is guaranteed to make the semi-finals, with the fourth place going to the best of the runners-up.

6 min There is no question that Sweden are better represented in the stands, but there are a few English voices that can be heard. England have the chance to deliver a free kick into the Sweden box, which Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse takes, but the team in yellow manage to clear their lines.

4 min Abraham does well to collect a long ball from Pickford before feeding Redmond, who then finds Holgate, but the full-back's cross is too strong, allowing Sweden to restart from the dead-ball line.

2 min ... it must be said that the pitch looks wonderful down there, but the rain continues to fall, which could see the surface cut up! There have already been a couple of tasty tackles in this match, with Sweden's skipper Olsson going down under a very heavy challenge from Chelsea's Chalobah.

0 min KICKOFF! Sweden kick things off in this Group A clash...

4.58pm In terms of what is ahead, England Under-21s will face Slovakia Under-21s on Monday, before finishing the group stage against Poland Under-21s on June 22. Sweden Under-21s, meanwhile, will face Poland Under-21s on Monday before finishing against Slovakia Under-21s. Right, the time for talking is over. Be sure to stay tuned right here for minute-by-minute coverage of the action!

4.55pm Like England Under-21s, Sweden Under-21s topped their qualification section with an unbeaten record to book their spot in the finals of the tournament – winning seven of their 10 matches, finishing one point ahead of Spain Under-21s in the process. They are also the reigning champions at this level having overcome Portugal Under-21s on penalties in the final of the 2015 competition. © Getty Images

4.52pm England Under-21s finished as runners-up in the 2009 Under-21 European Championships, but they have been eliminated in the group stage of each of the last three tournaments – winning just one group match. Facing a very talented Swedish outfit is a tough way to start their tournament, but Boothroyd will be looking for all three points here. The rain is really falling in Kielce at the moment.

4.48pm England Under-21s, who went unbeaten in qualification to make the finals, will enter this match off the back of a 4-0 victory over Denmark Under-21s in their last international in March. The Three Lions also beat Italy Under-21s towards the end of 2016, but have lost to France Under-21s and Germany Under-21s in two of their last four friendly fixtures. Kickoff is now just about 10 minutes away!

4.45pm There is no question that England Under-21s will be looking to take inspiration from the Under-20s, who incredibly won the Under-20 World Cup last weekend. Aidy Boothroyd has been allowed to select a strong squad for this tournament, but there are a number of strong teams this summer. © SilverHub

4.42pm Each of the three group winners will progress into the semi-finals of the competition, while the runner-up with the best record will also make the final four. All of the group matches will take place over the next eight days, before the two semi-finals take place on June 27. Three days later, the final of the competition will be held – there is no hanging around in this tournament, that is for sure.

4.38pm So there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just under 20 minutes from kickoff here. With time very much of the essence, let me bring you some key facts and figures surrounding this tournament. An expanded 12 teams will take part this summer, with three groups of four teams... Group A: England, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden

Group B: Macedonia, Portugal, Serbia, Spain

Group C: Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy

4.32pm As for England, new £30m Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford starts, while an experienced defence includes Calum Chambers and Alfie Mawson, who both played a lot of Premier League football last season. Chelsea duo Lewis Baker and Nathaniel Chalobah start in the middle of the park, while James Ward-Prowse will win his 28th cap in a wide position. Up top, in-demand Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham is supported by Southampton's Nathan Redmond, who is the top scorer in the squad with nine goals.

4.28pm AIK midfielder Kristoffer Olsson will captain Sweden on his 25th appearance at this level of football, while there are also starts for Simon Tibbling and Alexander Fransson in what is an experienced team. Further forward, Gustav Engvall will be supported by Malmo's Pawel Cibicki. Nine of the XI actually play their club football in Sweden, with Fransson and Tibbling the only two exceptions.

4.25pm 4.7 – Jordan Pickford made more saves per game (4.7) in the @premierleague last season than any other goalkeeper (min. 3 apps). Busy. pic.twitter.com/FDqUgz0EuH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 13, 2017

4.22pm TEAMS! SWEDEN: Cajtoft; Wahlqvist, Larsson, Dagerstal, Lundqvist; Fransson, Tibbling, Hallberg; Engvall, Olsson, Cibicki ENGLAND: Pickford; Holgate, Chambers, Mawson, Chilwell; Ward-Prowse, Baker, Chalobah, Murphy; Abraham, Redmond

4.19pm Sweden Under-21s are the holders of this particular trophy, having overcome Portugal Under-21s to land the Under-21 Euro 2015 crown in Czech Republic. England Under-21s, on the other hand, finished bottom of their section during the 2015 tournament after losing two of their three group matches. Right, before anything else, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news...