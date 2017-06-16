Jun 16, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Kolporter Arena
Sweden U21sSweden Under-21s
0-0
England U21sEngland Under-21s
 
FT

Result: England Under-21s draw Group A opener with Sweden Under-21s

Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
© SilverHub
England Under-21s open their 2017 Under-21 European Championship Group A campaign with a goalless draw against Sweden Under-21s.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 at 19:35 UK

England Under-21s opened their 2017 Under-21 European Championship Group A campaign with a goalless draw against Sweden Under-21s at the Kielce City Stadion in Poland on Friday afternoon.

Sweden had the opportunity to register from the penalty spot in the 81st minute, but full-back Linus Wahlqvist saw his spot kick saved by Jordan Pickford as the points were shared in the tournament opener.

New £30m Everton goalkeeper Pickford started between the sticks for England, while an experienced defence included Calum Chambers and Alfie Mawson.

Chelsea duo Lewis Baker and Nathaniel Chalobah were selected in the middle of the park, while James Ward-Prowse won his 28th cap in a wide position. Up top, in-demand Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham was supported by Southampton's Nathan Redmond, who was looking to add to his nine goals at this level.

As for Sweden, AIK midfielder Kristoffer Olsson, formerly of Arsenal, captained the holders on his 25th appearance at this level of football, while there were also starts for Simon Tibbling and Alexander Fransson, but Sunderland's Joel Asoro was not in the squad.

It was England that enjoyed the majority of possession inside the opening 10 minutes, with Mason Holgate afforded all sorts of space in a wide area as Aidy Boothroyd's side impressed in the early exchanges. The first half-chance of the match fell to Abraham, but the forward could only turn a Ward-Prowse corner.

Sweden were neat and tidy in possession of the ball, but the bigger threat was coming from England, with Redmond and Jacob Murphy winning their battles in wide positions. That said, the opening 25 minutes passed without major incident, and indeed without either goalkeeper having to make a save.

Pawel Cibicki had a decent chance to send Sweden ahead in the 28th minute after combining with Gustav Engvall inside the England box, but the number 18 could only lift his effort over the crossbar.

Ten minutes before the break, Murphy took the opportunity to strike one from distance after the Swedish defence that dropped off, but the Norwich attacker just missed the crossbar as the tight match remained goalless.

Abraham's second half-chance of the first period came in the 44th minute when the ball fell kindly for the 19-year-old inside the Sweden box, but his acrobatic effort missed Anton Cajtoft's crossbar.

Cibicki came close to sending Sweden ahead just before the hour after curling a brilliant effort towards the top corner, but the forward's effort rebounded off Pickford's crossbar as England survived a dangerous moment.

Baker had England's first opportunity of the second period in the 61st minute, but after meeting a clever corner from Ward-Prowse, the midfielder could only fire his effort over the Sweden goal.

Substitute Carlos Strandberg was next to come close for Sweden in the 65th minute after breaking into the England box, but the number 10 smashed his effort into the side-netting as the score remained goalless in Poland.

It was then England's turn to hit the woodwork as Ben Chilwell's deflected effort clipped the top of the crossbar during an end-to-end period of the match.

Ward-Prowse struck a sweet free kick towards the bottom corner 20 minutes from time as England again looked to make the breakthrough, but Cajtoft was across to make an extremely smart save.

Sweden had a wonderful chance to take the lead in the 81st minute when a rash challenge from Chilwell on Wahlqvist handed the defender the opportunity to register from the penalty spot, but Pickford stayed central to make the save.

Pickford had a nervy moment late on after failing to grab hold of a cross from Wahlqvist, but the danger was cleared as England settled for a point in their Group A opener. Next up for the Three Lions is a clash with Slovakia on Monday, while Sweden will face the hosts Poland on the same night.

Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Read Next:
Boothroyd names 28-man England U21s squad
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jordan Pickford, Calum Chambers, Alfie Mawson, James Ward-Prowse, Tammy Abraham, Nathan Redmond, Kristoffer Olsson, Simon Tibbling, Alexander Fransson, Joel Asoro, Mason Holgate, Aidy Boothroyd, Jacob Murphy, Pawel Cibicki, Gustav Engvall, Anton Cajtoft, Carlos Strandberg, Ben Chilwell, Linus Wahlqvist, Lewis Baker, Nathaniel Chalobah, Football
Your Comments
More England Under-21s News
Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Live Commentary: Sweden Under-21s 0-0 England Under-21s - as it happened
 Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Result: England Under-21s draw Group A opener with Sweden Under-21s
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action during his side's FA Cup third round clash with Reading at Old Trafford on January 7, 2017
Hector Bellerin questions Marcus Rashford's England Under-21 absence
Team News: Pickford, Abraham in England U21s XIBoothroyd: 'Everton move won't distract Pickford'Pickford: 'I want no distractions at Euros'Rashford: 'I have not been fast-tracked'Chelsea pair miss out for England Under-21s
Southgate defends Marcus Rashford decisionBoothroyd names 28-man England U21s squadMourinho: 'Rashford shouldn't join U21s'Result: Much-improved England U21s cruise past DenmarkLive Commentary: Denmark U21s 0-4 England U21s - as it happened
> England Under-21s Homepage
More Sweden Under-21s News
Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Live Commentary: Sweden Under-21s 0-0 England Under-21s - as it happened
 Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Result: England Under-21s draw Group A opener with Sweden Under-21s
 Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Team News: Jordan Pickford, Tammy Abraham in England Under-21s XI
Result: Sweden crowned European U21 championsHalf-Time Report: Sweden frustrating dominant PortugalTeam News: Ilori fit to start for PortugalLive Commentary: Sweden U21s 0-0 Portugal U21s (Sweden win 4-3 on penalties) - as it happenedResult: Sweden reach final by beating Denmark
Half-Time Report: Sweden in control against DenmarkTeam News: Denmark, Sweden make two changes eachLive Commentary: Denmark Under-21s 1-4 Sweden Under-21s - as it happenedResult: Portugal, Sweden U21s both through after drawLive Commentary: Portugal U21s 1-1 Sweden U21s - as it happened
> Sweden Under-21s Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 