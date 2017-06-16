New Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and in-demand Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham feature in the England Under-21s starting lineup for their clash with Sweden.

New Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and in-demand Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham have been named in the England Under-21s starting lineup for their clash with Sweden.

The Three Lions are looking to build on the success of England Under-20s, who won the World Cup last weekend, and boss Aidy Boothroyd has selected a strong team ahead of their opener at the Under-21 European Championship.

Pickford and Abraham are the stand-out names, while the trio of Calum Chambers, James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond all feature despite having all picked up caps for the senior side.

Chelsea duo Nathaniel Chalobah and Lewis Baker take their place in the centre of midfield, with Norwich City's Jacob Murphy getting a start on the flank.

Sweden - who are the defending champions from two years ago - are largely made up of players who are based in Scandinavia, with Sunderland's Joel Asoro having to make do with a place among the substitutes.

Sweden Under-21s: Cajtoft; Wahlqvist, Une Larsson, Dagerstal; Hallberg; Tibbling, Fransson; Olsson; Cibicki, Engvall

England Under-21s: Pickford, Holgate, Chambers, Mawson, Chilwell, Chalobah, Baker, Ward-Prowse, Murphy, Redmond, Abraham

