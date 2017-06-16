Jun 16, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Kolporter Arena
Sweden U21sSweden Under-21s
0-0
England U21sEngland Under-21s
 
LIVE

Team News: Jordan Pickford, Tammy Abraham in England Under-21s XI

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
New Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and in-demand Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham feature in the England Under-21s starting lineup for their clash with Sweden.
Friday, June 16, 2017

New Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and in-demand Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham have been named in the England Under-21s starting lineup for their clash with Sweden.

The Three Lions are looking to build on the success of England Under-20s, who won the World Cup last weekend, and boss Aidy Boothroyd has selected a strong team ahead of their opener at the Under-21 European Championship.

Pickford and Abraham are the stand-out names, while the trio of Calum Chambers, James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Redmond all feature despite having all picked up caps for the senior side.

Chelsea duo Nathaniel Chalobah and Lewis Baker take their place in the centre of midfield, with Norwich City's Jacob Murphy getting a start on the flank.

Sweden - who are the defending champions from two years ago - are largely made up of players who are based in Scandinavia, with Sunderland's Joel Asoro having to make do with a place among the substitutes.

Sweden Under-21s: Cajtoft; Wahlqvist, Une Larsson, Dagerstal; Hallberg; Tibbling, Fransson; Olsson; Cibicki, Engvall

England Under-21s: Pickford, Holgate, Chambers, Mawson, Chilwell, Chalobah, Baker, Ward-Prowse, Murphy, Redmond, Abraham

Follow the action from Poland with Sports Mole's live commentary.

Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
