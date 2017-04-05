Apr 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Team News: Vincent Kompany, Fabian Delph start for Manchester City

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Vincent Kompany and Fabian Delph start for Manchester City's trip to Chelsea.
Vincent Kompany and Fabian Delph have both been handed starts for Manchester City's trip to league leaders Chelsea this evening.

The skipper returns to the heart of the City defence alongside John Stones as Pep Guardiola makes two changes from the 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Sunday, with Nicolas Otamendi dropping out of the matchday squad altogether.

Fernandinho is deployed at right-back after the experimentation with Jesus Navas in the role against the Gunners, while Gael Clichy continues at left-back.

Fabian Delph comes into the XI in a holding role, with Navas moving further up the field in a more familiar position alongside Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Leroy Sane.

Sergio Aguero continues up front, but Raheem Sterling is forced to start the game among the substitutes alongside the likes of Fernando, Nolito and Yaya Toure.

For the hosts, Antonio Conte makes just the one change from the shock 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Kurt Zouma coming in at right-back in a three-man defence with David Luiz and Gary Cahill.

Cesar Azpilicueta moves up the field and joins N'Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas and Marcos Alonso in a four-man midfield, while Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and Pedro make up the frontline.

Nemanja Matic is the man to drop down to the bench as a result of Conte's tinkering, with other options including John Terry, Willian, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Nathan Ake and Michy Batshuayi.

Chelsea: Courtois; Zouma, David Luiz, Cahill; Azpilicueta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard
Subs: Begovic, Ake, Terry, Matic, Loftus-Cheek, Willian, Batshuayi

Manchester City: Caballero; Fernandinho, Stones, Kompany, Clichy; Delph; Navas, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane; Aguero
Subs: Bravo, Zabaleta, Kolarov, Fernando, Toure, Sterling, Nolito

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
