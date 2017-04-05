Apr 5, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

Pep Guardiola: 'Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho will be calm against Chelsea'

Players fight after Sergio Aguero is sent off during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Chelsea on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that he has no concerns over Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero, who were both sent off in the club's last match with Chelsea.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 16:15 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has indicated that he has no plans to warn Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero about their conduct ahead of the Premier League clash with Chelsea.

In December, an ugly tackle from Aguero on David Luiz instigated a brawl involving a number of players, with Fernandinho following Aguero in being dismissed from the pitch.

However, ahead of the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge, Guardiola backs both of his players to go into the game with the correct temperament.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "We can talk about many things but we can never say Sergio Aguero is not calm.

"What happened in that game was many things. We were 1-0 up. We create unbelievable chance. Then circumstances we cannot control changed it.

"It was amazing. Reaction with Sergio and Fernandinho was our frustration. Fernandinho is one of the nicest guys I ever met. Aguero and Fernandinho are nice guys."

Chelsea currently hold an 11-point advantage over City in the league standings.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Read Next:
Guardiola: 'Players fighting for futures'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho, David Luiz, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Players fight after Sergio Aguero is sent off during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Pep Guardiola: 'Sergio Aguero, Fernandinho will be calm against Chelsea'
 Players fight after Sergio Aguero is sent off during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester City
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola: 'Certain players fighting for Manchester City futures'
Guardiola: Chelsea "deserve" seven-point leadJesus returns to Man City trainingGuardiola praises "excellent" Navas Fernandinho disappointed with Arsenal drawPL trio target move for Wilfried Bony?
Sterling: 'A lot more to come from me'Wenger hails Arsenal "mental resource"Pep Guardiola: "We have to improve"Welbeck bemoans two dropped pointsLeroy Sane "disappointed" with Arsenal point
> Manchester City Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea29223460233769
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs29188357213662
3Liverpool30178564372759
4Manchester CityMan City29177556322458
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd281411342231953
6Arsenal28156758362251
7Everton30148852331950
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom30128103938144
9Stoke CityStoke3099123344-1136
10Southampton2897123336-334
11Bournemouth3097144254-1234
12Watford2997133448-1434
13Leicester CityLeicester2996143547-1233
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham3096154154-1333
15Burnley3095163144-1332
16Crystal Palace2994163847-931
17Swansea CitySwansea3084183663-2728
18Hull City3076172859-3127
19Middlesbrough29411142033-1323
20Sunderland2955192451-2720
> Full Version
 