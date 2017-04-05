Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that he has no concerns over Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero, who were both sent off in the club's last match with Chelsea.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has indicated that he has no plans to warn Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero about their conduct ahead of the Premier League clash with Chelsea.

In December, an ugly tackle from Aguero on David Luiz instigated a brawl involving a number of players, with Fernandinho following Aguero in being dismissed from the pitch.

However, ahead of the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge, Guardiola backs both of his players to go into the game with the correct temperament.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "We can talk about many things but we can never say Sergio Aguero is not calm.

"What happened in that game was many things. We were 1-0 up. We create unbelievable chance. Then circumstances we cannot control changed it.

"It was amazing. Reaction with Sergio and Fernandinho was our frustration. Fernandinho is one of the nicest guys I ever met. Aguero and Fernandinho are nice guys."

Chelsea currently hold an 11-point advantage over City in the league standings.