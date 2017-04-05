Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues suffered a shock defeat to Crystal Palace here at the weekend - just a second home loss all term - to leave the door slightly ajar for the chasing pack to close in.
City were unable to truly take advantage, being held to a third draw in succession, but three points tonight and they will fancy a repeat of 2012 when overhauling a similar deficit on Manchester United to win the title.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds in West London with our extensive updates below.
CHELSEA SUBS: Begovic, Terry, Ake, Matic, Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi
MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Bravo, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Toure, Sterling, Nolito
CHELSEA XI: Courtois; Zouma, David Luiz, Cahill; Azpilicueta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard
MANCHESTER CITY XI: Caballero; Clichy, Stones, Kompany, Fernandinho; Delph, Sane; Silva, De Bruyne, Navas; Aguero