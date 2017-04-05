City were unable to truly take advantage, being held to a third draw in succession, but three points tonight and they will fancy a repeat of 2012 when overhauling a similar deficit on Manchester United to win the title.

The Blues suffered a shock defeat to Crystal Palace here at the weekend - just a second home loss all term - to leave the door slightly ajar for the chasing pack to close in.

7.32pm DID YOU KNOW? You have to go back to November 2011 to find the last time You have to go back to November 2011 to find the last time Chelsea last lost back-to-back home league games, when losing to Arsenal and Liverpool in quick succession, which could be the case this evening on the back of their surprise loss to Palace four days ago. Antonio Conte has not lost successive home games as a coach since November 2009, meanwhile, when Atalanta were beaten by Roma and Juventus in Serie A.

7.30pm Chelsea face both Manchester clubs in the space of three games, with that meeting against Bournemouth in-between, so we really could have a title race on our hands come the end of the month. All that said, the Blues still look good value to get back on track and pick up a second league crown in the space of three years, and a first under the watch of impressive head coach Conte, while also remaining on track in the FA Cup. With less than six weeks of the season left to play, they are still dreaming of a domestic double.

7.28pm Since reverting formation at the tail end of September, the Blues have won 19, lost two and drawn two of their Premier League outings, though they certainly look more beatable now compared to a couple of months back when they were in the midst of equalling the record for most wins on the bounces. Furthermore, Conte's men have dropped points in three of their last seven matches, including to Palace and Burnley, so if they are going to falter now is the time to capitalise.

7.26pm Defeat tonight would really make things interested, though, particularly if Tottenham can get the job done against relegation-threatened Swansea. We could end the evening with Chelsea just four points ahead of Spurs and seven in front of Liverpool, while City will also be in the hunt a point further back. A draw would not be the worst result in the world, as long as they make up for it at Bournemouth at the weekend, but victory and a step closer to the title is their target.

7.24pm For all the fallout from Chelsea's defeat to Palace here four days ago, it is worth remembering that - as Conte has attempted to point out pre-match - they remain seven points in front - a more-than-healthy advantage at this stage in the season. The lead at the top has only been bigger at this point in the season on a handful of occasions, in fact, so it is fair to say that Blues supporters will not be growing all that concerned just yet.

7.22pm Kurt Zouma comes into Chelsea's starting lineup in the only change from the shock 2-1 defeat to Palace for his first start since February. Boss Antonio Conte has tinkered with things slightly by pushing Pedro slightly forward and Cesar Azpilicueta on the flank, but he has kept faith with his 3-4-3 formation. Pep Guardiola makes two alterations to his Manchester City side, meanwhile, bringing in Vincent Kompany and Fabian Delph for rare starts. © Getty Images

7.20pm Matic will consider himself unfortunate to drop down to the bench from last time out, but Conte certainly needed to tinker with things slightly to fill the troublesome right wing-back position - occupied tonight by Azpilicueta. Willian will likely play a part from the bench, meanwhile, and there is also the now-regular spot among the subs for Michy Batshuayi. City have plenty of options of their own, namely Sterling and Yaya Toure in midfield.

7.18pm BENCH WATCH! CHELSEA SUBS: Begovic, Terry, Ake, Matic, Willian, Loftus-Cheek, Batshuayi MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Bravo, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Toure, Sterling, Nolito

7.16pm Diego Costa, who is one away from bagging his 50th Premier League goal - just the seventh Chelsea player to reach that figure - will spearhead the attack, joined by Pedro on one flank and Eden Hazard on the other. Belgium international Hazard has 11 goals and five assists in the top flight this term, putting him on course to win a second PFA Player of the Year crown in three years, but he will be hoping to improve on a run of one goal in his last six outings.

7.14pm David Luiz and Gary Cahill retain their spots alongside Zouma, while Marcos Alonso will as ever have a big part to play down the left-hand side. There was also a big decision for Conte to make in defensive midfield, where he has opted to go with Cesc Fabregas alongside destroyer N'Golo Kante; Nemanja Matic having to settle for a place among the subs. Further forward, Pedro takes up a more familiar role in attack.

7.12pm In terms of the home side, Antonio Conte has inevitably kept things as similar as possible. The loss of Victor Moses was a big blow last time out, with the Nigerian still suffering from a foot injury picked up prior to the international break, and the decision to play Pedro at wing-back did not work all that well. Kurt Zouma therefore comes in tonight in a back three, with Cesar Azpilicueta shuffling out to the right-hand flank.

7.10pm Nicolas Otamendi and Raheem Sterling are the two men to make way for the Citizens this evening, with the big news being the introduction to the XI of both Kompany and Delph in the spine of the side. Pablo Zabaleta was expected to replace Navas at right-back tonight but is seemingly only fit enough for a place on the bench, meaning Fernandinho once again being made to show his versatility. De Bruyne will be a vital component as ever, having assisted 13 goals in all comps so far this term - already more than he managed last time out.

7.08pm Joining Kompany in the starting lineup is another surprise inclusion in Fabian Delph, who will seemingly take up a spot in the engine room alongside Kevin De Bruyne, unless Guardiola really is feeling confident and is going with a band of four behind attacking midfielders behind leading marksman Sergio Aguero - the scorer of four goals in three meetings with Chelsea, including a hat-trick in this corresponding fixture 12 months ago. Of the 14 scored by the Argentine ace this term, 10 have come away from the Etihad Stadium.

7.06pm Starting with a look at the visiting team, boss Pep Guardiola has - not for the first time this season - made some interesting selection choices. The big news is that skipper Vincent Kompany is finally brought back into the fold, a good few weeks on from supposedly returning to full fitness, to partner John Stones in the heart of defence. No Jesus Navas at right-back this evening, as Fernandinho this time has the honour of plugging the troublesome gap.

7.04pm TEAM NEWS! CHELSEA XI: Courtois; Zouma, David Luiz, Cahill; Azpilicueta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Costa, Hazard MANCHESTER CITY XI: Caballero; Clichy, Stones, Kompany, Fernandinho; Delph, Sane; Silva, De Bruyne, Navas; Aguero

7.02pm Tottenham Hotspur are the side best placed to capitalise should the Blues again slip-up this evening, positioned just seven points behind their London rivals and facing a winnable fixture at Swansea City tonight. That is one of six fixtures in this packed midweek programme, but we are going to focus on City's trip to the capital as they look to drag themselves into the title-winning picture with victory - anything less and surely it is goodnight.