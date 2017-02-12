Sean Dyche believes that Burnley are still a "work in progress" following their 1-1 draw against Premier League leaders Chelsea on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's side took the lead early on through Pedro, but the Clarets hit back in spectacular fashion when Robbie Brady curled home a superb free kick midway through the first half.

The hosts squandered a number of chances to take all three points but Dyche was pleased with a point and also the overall performance of his side.

"[I was] both impressed and pleased," he told Sky Sports News. "You're taking on a fine side, quite obviously, market leaders for a reason because they are such a good side.

"We limited them to just two efforts on target which is tough enough in itself and I think we made four or five really good chances. Certainly two or three almost golden chances. So overall I'm very pleased.

"I don't think that we're the real deal. I've never mentioned that we are, we're a work in progress but there is work and signs of the good work so I'm very pleased with that."

Burnley have climed to 12th in the Premier League table following their draw.