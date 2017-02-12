Chelsea manager Antonio Conte warns his side that they face a "really tough" encounter with Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

The Blues are currently top of the Premier League table and have won 16 of their last 18 games but face a Clarets side who have won their last seven matches in all competitions in front of their own fans.

Sean Dyche's men have collected 28 of their 29 points this season at Turf Moor and are third in the home league table, a fact that has drawn "great attention" from Conte.

"For sure it could be a really tough game because I read with great attention the stats," he told reporters today. "The stats show that Burnley is a really strong team at home, they're third in the table for home games.

"They are in good form for sure, they want to beat us because we are on top of the table. We are preparing very well for this game and my players know really well the game we are to face.

"It's unusual to have Burnley in third position in the home table. It's a fantastic achievement for them but for this reason we must pay great attention. I warned my players and we are preparing very well for this game, because if you don't face this game in the right way, anything can happen."

Burnley could move into the top half of the table if they secure all three points on Sunday, while a defeat for Chelsea could see their lead cut down to six points.