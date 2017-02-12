Burnley defender Michael Keane believes that his side were good value for their home draw with league leaders Chelsea, which he puts down to their strong character.

Michael Keane has claimed that Burnley have their never-say-die attitude to thank for claiming an unlikely point against Chelsea at Turf Moor.

The Clarets became just the third team in 19 attempts to prevent the league leaders from picking up maximum points, as they played out a 1-1 draw in Lancashire on Sunday afternoon.

Burnley did not make the brightest of starts to the match and found themselves behind through a Pedro strike just six minutes in, but Robbie Brady levelled up from a direct free kick to make it six top-flight home games without defeat for his side for the first time since September 1975.

"Chelsea came out of the blocks strong and caught us cold in the first five minutes. But we have confidence and didn't let it affect us," he told Sky Sports News. "We never give in - the manager instils it in us - and it showed today.

"We defended really well as a team and kept our shape. They are not top of the league for no reason, and have some excellent players, so we were always going to come under pressure.

"We dug in well and although there was some last ditch defending, I thought we were reasonably comfortable. We deserved the point."

Burnley, who have now drawn two and lost four of their six Premier League encounters with Chelsea, climb up to 12th place in the table.