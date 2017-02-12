Feb 12, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
1-1
Chelsea
Brady (24')
Westwood (69'), Lowton (77'), Barton (88')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Pedro (7')
Luiz (75'), Fabregas (89')

Thibaut Courtois: 'Chelsea happy to leave Turf Moor with a point'

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Thibaut Courtois says that Chelsea "can be happy with the point" after being held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 16:09 UK

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has admitted that his side did not deserve any more than a point from their Premier League meeting with Burnley this afternoon.

The Blues took the lead early on at Turf Moor through a Pedro strike and looked on course to move 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Robbie Brady's free kick 24 minutes in earned Burnley a 1-1 draw, however - a result which Courtois claims table toppers Chelsea are happy to take back to West London.

"Burnley away, with their home record they are a really difficult side to play away," he told Sky Sports News. "The pitch was not good - there was snow, it was cold and not an ideal situation but we started very well.

"We scored and I think we conceded a free kick where you could see the quality of Brady. After the goal we couldn't find our game from the first 20 minutes.

"We slipped out of our game and found it hard to create chances. In the end we can be happy with the point. In the second half they defended very well and we were maybe sloppy but in the situation, a point is not bad."

Brady's goal was the first direct free kick conceded by Chelsea since March 2013, when Rickie Lambert found the target.

Virgil van Dijk of Southampton in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and Swansea City at St Mary's Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Southampton, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Liverpool 'to raid Southampton for defensive duo'
>
View our homepages for Thibaut Courtois, Pedro, Robbie Brady, Rickie Lambert, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Burnley 1-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Robbie Brady stunner earns Burnley draw with Chelsea
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois: 'Chelsea happy to leave Turf Moor with a point'
Team News: Westwood, Brady start for BurnleyMourinho: 'No hope of catching Chelsea'Conte 'in line for Chelsea pay rise'Conte hails Luiz for showing "real value"Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
Gladbach 'want Chelsea, Arsenal teens'De Bruyne named 'best Belgian player'Conte wary of "really tough" Burnley tripConte brushes off Willian exit rumoursDyche: 'Chelsea will be biggest test'
> Chelsea Homepage
More Burnley News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Live Commentary: Burnley 1-1 Chelsea - as it happened
 Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Robbie Brady stunner earns Burnley draw with Chelsea
 Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Thibaut Courtois: 'Chelsea happy to leave Turf Moor with a point'
Michael Keane: "We deserved the point"Team News: Westwood, Brady start for BurnleyConte wary of "really tough" Burnley tripDyche: 'Chelsea will be biggest test'Westwood: 'Sean Dyche rescued me from Villa'
Preview: Burnley vs. ChelseaJoey Barton "humbled" by Burnley returnBen Mee: 'Burnley close to away win'Michael Keane: "We can beat Chelsea"Dyche delighted by "outstanding" Burnley effort
> Burnley Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
3Arsenal25155554282650
4Liverpool25147454302449
5Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand