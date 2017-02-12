Thibaut Courtois says that Chelsea "can be happy with the point" after being held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has admitted that his side did not deserve any more than a point from their Premier League meeting with Burnley this afternoon.

The Blues took the lead early on at Turf Moor through a Pedro strike and looked on course to move 12 points clear at the top of the table.

Robbie Brady's free kick 24 minutes in earned Burnley a 1-1 draw, however - a result which Courtois claims table toppers Chelsea are happy to take back to West London.

"Burnley away, with their home record they are a really difficult side to play away," he told Sky Sports News. "The pitch was not good - there was snow, it was cold and not an ideal situation but we started very well.

"We scored and I think we conceded a free kick where you could see the quality of Brady. After the goal we couldn't find our game from the first 20 minutes.

"We slipped out of our game and found it hard to create chances. In the end we can be happy with the point. In the second half they defended very well and we were maybe sloppy but in the situation, a point is not bad."

Brady's goal was the first direct free kick conceded by Chelsea since March 2013, when Rickie Lambert found the target.