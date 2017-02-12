Burnley defender Michael Keane insists that his side can disrupt Chelsea's title charge by beating the runaway league leaders at Turf Moor.

The Clarets have amassed 28 of their 29 points in front of their own fans this season, winning nine of their 13 home outings including each of the last five.

Only Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur can boast a better home record in the top flight this term and, having already claimed the scalp of Liverpool at Turf Moor, Keane is confident that they can cause an upset against a rampant Chelsea side.

"We believe we can beat Chelsea. Our home form has been unbelievable. They are in for a tough game," he told reporters.

"They have a lot of great players in good form. It will be tough but when we are at home in front of our own fans we have that belief we can beat anyone. We showed that against Liverpool.

"The fans are brilliant at Turf Moor, they always stick behind us, never on our backs and are really positive. That feeds into the players. Every time we play at home we feel we are going to win, no matter who it is against. That just comes with games and more wins."

Burnley face Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United in three of their next five home games.