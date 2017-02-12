Feb 12, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
vs.
Chelsea

Michael Keane: 'Burnley can beat Chelsea'

Burnley's Michael Keane is clearly not keen as he tries to ward off the interest of Stephen Ward having scored the equaliser against Middlesbrough
© Getty Images
Burnley defender Michael Keane insists that his side can disrupt Chelsea's title charge by beating the runaway league leaders at Turf Moor.
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 at 15:07 UK

Burnley defender Michael Keane has insisted that his side can put a dent in Chelsea's title charge when the runaway Premier League leaders visit Turf Moor on Sunday.

The Clarets have amassed 28 of their 29 points in front of their own fans this season, winning nine of their 13 home outings including each of the last five.

Only Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur can boast a better home record in the top flight this term and, having already claimed the scalp of Liverpool at Turf Moor, Keane is confident that they can cause an upset against a rampant Chelsea side.

"We believe we can beat Chelsea. Our home form has been unbelievable. They are in for a tough game," he told reporters.

"They have a lot of great players in good form. It will be tough but when we are at home in front of our own fans we have that belief we can beat anyone. We showed that against Liverpool.

"The fans are brilliant at Turf Moor, they always stick behind us, never on our backs and are really positive. That feeds into the players. Every time we play at home we feel we are going to win, no matter who it is against. That just comes with games and more wins."

Burnley face Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United in three of their next five home games.

Michael Keane for Burnley on January 5, 2015
 Burnley's Michael Keane is clearly not keen as he tries to ward off the interest of Stephen Ward having scored the equaliser against Middlesbrough
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
