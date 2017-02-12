Burnley manager Sean Dyche warns his side that the visit of Chelsea on Sunday will be their "biggest challenge" of the season.

Antonio Conte's side have stormed to the top of the Premier League table courtesy of a run of 16 wins from their last 18 games, building a nine-point gap over the chasing pack.

Burnley, however, have won their last seven matches in front of their own fans across all competitions, and Dyche believes that they stand a better chance of picking up a positive result than they did in the reverse fixture, which Chelsea won 3-0.

"It (the Chelsea game) was early in the season and they played miles better than us on the day. Beyond this result we've morphed into a stronger unit with a bit more experience and knowledge of what the Premier League is about - it doesn't guarantee a result but it does give you a better chance," he told reporters.

"The biggest thing was when they changed their formation - that seems to have worked well for them and it looks like they've got that feeling where everyone knows their job. They're a fine side but they were before really.

"Even with Conte and his experience it takes time to get the players to adapt and know what he wants from them, and they've done that now. Every game is a test in the Premier League but (Chelsea) are so strong at the moment that it is probably the biggest challenge we've had. They are top of the league for a reason."

Only Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur can boast a better home record in the Premier League than Burnley this season.