Feb 12, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Turf Moor
Burnley
vs.
Chelsea

Sean Dyche: 'Chelsea will be biggest test of season'

Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
© SilverHub
Burnley manager Sean Dyche warns his side that the visit of Chelsea on Sunday will be their "biggest challenge" of the season.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 at 15:36 UK

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has warned his side that they will face their "biggest challenge" of the season when Chelsea visit Turf Moor on Sunday.

Antonio Conte's side have stormed to the top of the Premier League table courtesy of a run of 16 wins from their last 18 games, building a nine-point gap over the chasing pack.

Burnley, however, have won their last seven matches in front of their own fans across all competitions, and Dyche believes that they stand a better chance of picking up a positive result than they did in the reverse fixture, which Chelsea won 3-0.

"It (the Chelsea game) was early in the season and they played miles better than us on the day. Beyond this result we've morphed into a stronger unit with a bit more experience and knowledge of what the Premier League is about - it doesn't guarantee a result but it does give you a better chance," he told reporters.

"The biggest thing was when they changed their formation - that seems to have worked well for them and it looks like they've got that feeling where everyone knows their job. They're a fine side but they were before really.

"Even with Conte and his experience it takes time to get the players to adapt and know what he wants from them, and they've done that now. Every game is a test in the Premier League but (Chelsea) are so strong at the moment that it is probably the biggest challenge we've had. They are top of the league for a reason."

Only Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur can boast a better home record in the Premier League than Burnley this season.

Joey Barton celebrates with teammates as his deflected free kick goes in for the opening goal during the Championship match between Preston North End and Burnley at Deepdale on April 22, 2016
Read Next:
Joey Barton "humbled" by Burnley return
>
View our homepages for Sean Dyche, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea winger Willian in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Antonio Conte brushes off Willian exit rumours
 Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'Chelsea will be biggest test of season'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates after his side's Premier League victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Antonio Conte: 'Six teams could still win Premier League title'
Conte wary of "really tough" Burnley tripConte refuses to put price on HazardKurt Zouma to discuss Chelsea futurePreview: Burnley vs. ChelseaAntonio Conte: 'Title race is not over'
Arsenal beat rivals to signing of Nigerian youngster?Thorgan Hazard not ruling out England returnKoeman hopeful of new Lukaku contractMadrid 'to choose between De Gea, Courtois'Courtois dismisses 'title advantage' talk
> Chelsea Homepage
More Burnley News
Sean Dyche watches on during the Premier League game between Burnley and Bournemouth on December 11, 2016
Sean Dyche: 'Chelsea will be biggest test of season'
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte celebrates after his side's Premier League victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Preview: Burnley vs. Chelsea
 Ashley Westwood controls the ball during the Premier League match between Watford and Aston Villa on April 30, 2016
Ashley Westwood: 'Sean Dyche resuced me from Aston Villa'
Conte wary of "really tough" Burnley tripJoey Barton "humbled" by Burnley returnBen Mee: 'Burnley close to away win'Michael Keane: "We can beat Chelsea"Dyche delighted by "outstanding" Burnley effort
Result: Deeney, Niang help Watford into top halfTeam News: Zarate, Holebas start for WatfordBarton 'accepts charge over betting breach'Bamford reveals spat with Sean DycheMichael Kightly makes Burton loan switch
> Burnley Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea24192351173459
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs24148246163050
3Manchester CityMan City24154549292049
4Arsenal24145552282447
5Liverpool24137452302246
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd24129336211545
7Everton24117640271340
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2410683229336
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2494113241-931
10Watford2486102940-1130
11Stoke CityStoke247892936-729
12Burnley2492132635-929
13Southampton2476112431-727
14Bournemouth2475123547-1226
15Middlesbrough2449111927-821
16Leicester CityLeicester2456132441-1721
17Swansea CitySwansea2463152954-2521
18Hull City2455142247-2520
19Crystal Palace2454153245-1319
20Sunderland2454152442-1819
> Full Version