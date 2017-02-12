Antonio Conte admits to being "disappointed" by Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Burnley, but acknowledges that leaving Turf Moor with all three points is no easy task.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that he was "disappointed" by his side's failure to build on their early advantage in the 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Pedro found the net for the league leaders seven minutes in following a swift counter-attacking move, only for the hosts to find an equaliser prior to the break through a Robbie Brady free kick.

Chelsea failed to register another shot on target in the remainder of the match, and they may have even suffered just a second defeat since September had Burnley taken one of their two chances.

While unhappy with the overall display after edging ahead at Turf Moor, Conte is confident that the West London outfit will quickly pick themselves up and continue to fight for the title.

"We must be disappointed for this point because I think they stopped our game," he told Sky Sports News. "We could have won - it's a pity because we started really well and created chances to score goals and then Burnley found the draw with the free kick.

"But now it's important to re-start. It's a draw, we take a point but we must be a bit disappointed. It's a pity because we started very well, we kept the situation under control and also created many chances to score the goal in this time, maybe we can kill the game but it didn't happen.

"Then [they scored] a free kick, then second half it became a physical game with the long ball. We don't know this type of game - the long ball is not easy to play here with Burnley. They took 29 points here now after this game, from 30 points in the table.

"At home for sure they're a strong team, but I think we're disappointed not to win. Now there are 13 games. We know the way is a long way to go, but it is important to continue to work in this way, to play this type of game, to fight."

Chelsea have now scored the first goal in a Premier League game on 19 occasions this season - more than any other side - and have yet to lose when doing so.