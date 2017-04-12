Apr 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
1-2
Real Madrid
Vidal (25')
Martinez (58'), Vidal (90')
Martinez (61')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Ronaldo (47', 77')
Kroos (44'), Carvajal (45')

Carlo Ancelotti: 'Small details cost Bayern Munich'

Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid reacts during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 2, 2014
© Getty Images
Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti rues the "small details" in his team's 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 13, 2017 at 13:41 UK

Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that "small details" cost his team during Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Arturo Vidal sent Bayern ahead at the Allianz Arena, but the Chilean missed a penalty on the strike of the interval, before a second-half double from Cristiano Ronaldo turned the tie.

Ancelotti has bemoaned Vidal's missed spot kick, but the Italian has insisted that his team "are still alive" ahead of the second leg at the Bernabeu next week.

"The small details made the difference. We missed the penalty when we could have made it 2-0. Then we conceded right at the start of the first half and that changed the match," Ancelotti told UEFA.com.

"Cristiano decided the match today. I think we controlled him well until the red card. Next week will be difficult, but we are still alive and we will look to take our chance. We will try to do our best."

Next up for Bayern is a trip to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga this weekend.

Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid on September 20, 2014
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Bayern Munich28215271155668
2RB Leipzig28184651302158
3Hoffenheim281312351282351
4Borussia DortmundDortmund28148659322750
5Hertha Berlin28134113734343
6Freiburg28125113647-1141
7FC Koln28101084134740
8Borussia MonchengladbachBorussia M'bach28116113436-239
9Eintracht FrankfurtFrankfurt28108102830-238
10Schalke 04Schalke28107113732537
11Werder Bremen28106124448-436
12Bayer LeverkusenB. Leverkusen28105134244-235
13Hamburger SV2896132851-2333
14Wolfsburg2886142742-1530
15Mainz 052885153647-1129
16Augsburg2878132645-1929
17FC Ingolstadt 04FC Ingolstadt 042884163147-1628
18SV Darmstadt 982843211956-3715
> Full Version
 