Bayern Munich boss Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that "small details" cost his team during Wednesday's 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Arturo Vidal sent Bayern ahead at the Allianz Arena, but the Chilean missed a penalty on the strike of the interval, before a second-half double from Cristiano Ronaldo turned the tie.

Ancelotti has bemoaned Vidal's missed spot kick, but the Italian has insisted that his team "are still alive" ahead of the second leg at the Bernabeu next week.

"The small details made the difference. We missed the penalty when we could have made it 2-0. Then we conceded right at the start of the first half and that changed the match," Ancelotti told UEFA.com.

"Cristiano decided the match today. I think we controlled him well until the red card. Next week will be difficult, but we are still alive and we will look to take our chance. We will try to do our best."

Next up for Bayern is a trip to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga this weekend.