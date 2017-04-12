Cristiano Ronaldo oblivious to critics

Cristiano Ronaldo insists that he 'does not know who doubts him' after hitting a brace against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Arturo Vidal had sent Bayern into a first-half lead in the first leg of their quarter-final, but Ronaldo's brace in the second period ensured that Los Blancos would take an advantage into next week's return fixture.

Ronaldo had faced criticism after struggling to find his best form in recent weeks, but the 32-year-old's two goals took him onto 100 in European club competition, and he has refused to recognise his critics.

"The truth is, yes, we're very happy. The team responded very well. It's not easy to play here against a team like Bayern. At 1-0 down, we had good chances, but we came back well, we scored early [in the second half]," Ronaldo told reporters.

"We played well and won well, but everything remains open for the second leg. Neuer? He did well, he made some saves but that's football. Neuer had his night, but we scored more goals. The change in momentum? Football's like this. If Vidal scores his penalty in the first half, the match is easier for them.

"Football is a box of surprises. We scored, Bayern played with one less and it would've been easier with one more. Doubters? I don't know who doubts me. It's a small margin. The people who follow me, they love Cristiano, I have no doubts about that."

Ronaldo is closing on 400 goals for Real Madrid following a 2009 move from Manchester United.