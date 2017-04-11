Apr 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Juventus Stadium
Barcelona hold 'crisis talks' after Juventus loss

Gerard Pique in action for Barcelona on October 19, 2016
A report claims that Barcelona held 'crisis talks' after suffering a 3-0 defeat at Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night.
Barcelona reportedly held 'crisis talks' in the aftermath of Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

The Spanish champions managed to overturn a 4-0 first-leg deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in this season's round of 16, but face an uphill task against a Juventus team built on a solid defence.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona's flight back from Turin was 'like a funeral', while Lionel Messi was said to be 'enraged' with his team's lack of defensive consistency following another disappointing defeat.

The same report claims that Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique was silent in the dressing room after the match, although the players took it upon themselves to hold 'crisis talks'.

The defeat at Juventus followed a 2-0 reverse at Malaga in La Liga last weekend, which has left the Spanish champions three points behind Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
