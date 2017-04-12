Apr 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Team News: Bayern Munich without Robert Lewandowski ahead of Real Madrid clash

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski plays during the Telekom Cup final football match FC Bayern Munich vs Wolfsburg in the norhtern German city of Hamburg on July 27, 2014
© Getty Images
Bayern Munich will be without the injured Robert Lewandowski ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at home against Real Madrid.
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 18:51 UK

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has made two changes to his starting XI for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski is forced to sit out the encounter as he fails to shake off a shoulder injury, so he makes way for Thomas Muller, who returns from ankle trouble.

The only other change to the Bayern side which beat Borussia Dortmund 4-1 on Saturday sees Manuel Neuer replace Sven Ulreich in goal, having recovered from foot surgery.

For Real, the only change from Saturday's 1-1 draw with rivals Atletico Madrid sees Nacho replace the injured Pepe in the heart of the Real Madrid defence at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Lahm, Martinez, Boateng, Alaba, Thiago, Alonso, Vidal, Robben, Muller, Robben
Subs: Ulreich, Costa, Rafinha, Bernat, Coman, Kimmich, Sanches

Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo
Subs: Casilla, James, Kovacic, Asensio, Morata, Isco, Danilo

Follow all the action from the Allianz Arena with Sports Mole's live match commentary.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid30226279314872
2Barcelona31216488286069
3Atletico MadridAtletico31188556243262
4Sevilla31187656391761
5Villarreal31159745242154
6Real Sociedad31164114642452
7EibarEibar31148952421050
8Athletic Bilbao31155114036450
9Espanyol31121094342146
10Celta Vigo30125134551-641
11AlavesAlaves311010112938-940
12Valencia31116144754-739
13Las PalmasLas Palmas31108135052-238
14Malaga3189143647-1133
15Real Betis3187163351-1831
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo31610153350-1728
17Leganes3169162648-2227
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3157193261-2922
19Granada3148192765-3820
20Osasuna3138203270-3817
> Full Version
