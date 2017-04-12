Bayern Munich will be without the injured Robert Lewandowski ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at home against Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti has made two changes to his starting XI for Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski is forced to sit out the encounter as he fails to shake off a shoulder injury, so he makes way for Thomas Muller, who returns from ankle trouble.

The only other change to the Bayern side which beat Borussia Dortmund 4-1 on Saturday sees Manuel Neuer replace Sven Ulreich in goal, having recovered from foot surgery.

For Real, the only change from Saturday's 1-1 draw with rivals Atletico Madrid sees Nacho replace the injured Pepe in the heart of the Real Madrid defence at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Lahm, Martinez, Boateng, Alaba, Thiago, Alonso, Vidal, Robben, Muller, Robben

Subs: Ulreich, Costa, Rafinha, Bernat, Coman, Kimmich, Sanches

Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo

Subs: Casilla, James, Kovacic, Asensio, Morata, Isco, Danilo

