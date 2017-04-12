Apr 12, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Live Commentary: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane watches on during the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Wolfsburg on April 12, 2016
© Getty Images
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid from the Allianz.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 18:53 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid from the Allianz Arena.

These two teams last met in the semi-finals of the 2013-14 season, and it was Real Madrid that won 5-0 on aggregate to progress to yet another European Cup final.

They also clashed in the semi-finals in 2012, with Bayern triumphing on that particular occasion courtesy of a 3-1 victory on penalties following a 3-3 draw.

Follow our live minute-by-minute coverage of the action below.


6.58pmTEAMS!

BAYERN: Neuer; Lahm, Boateng, Martinez, Alaba; Alonso, Vidal, Thiago; Robben, Muller, Ribery

REAL: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Ronaldo, Benzema, Bale


6.55pmRight, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Allianz Arena. Both of these teams were in league action at the weekend – Bayern thumping Borussia Dortmund 4-1 in the Bundesliga, while Real Madrid drew 1-1 at home to Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Any changes? I can confirm that Bayern are without their leading man tonight...

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates scoring during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich vs FC Ingolstadt 04 in Munich, southern Germany, on December 12, 2015© Getty Images


6.52pmReal Madrid recorded a 5-0 aggregate win when they met in the semi-finals of the 2013-14 competition, but Bayern progressed on penalties when they clashed at the same stage of the 2011-12 season. It has been nip-and-tuck between these two great clubs, and it is very difficult to call this tie.

6.49pmTonight will be the 23rd time that Bayern and Real Madrid meet in European competition. Bayern actually lead the head-to-head record 11 wins to Real Madrid's nine, while the remaining two fixtures finished level. History suggests that a draw is unlikely to occur tonight, but I am certain that both managers would accept any draw in this match if it were offered ahead of the second leg.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live Champions League coverage continues from the Allianz Arena as Bayern Munich welcome Real Madrid for the first leg of their quarter-final. On paper, it is a sensational fixture. Two of the biggest clubs in the world of football, meeting at this stage of the competition. It is one for the true football lovers, but which of these great clubs will triumph? Be sure to stay tuned for all of the action!

