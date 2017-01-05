Jan 5, 2017 at 8.15pm UK at ​San Mames
Athletic Bilbao
vs.
Barcelona

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique sends out 'MSN' message

Barcelona trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar in training
© SilverHub
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique warns his club's rivals that Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar are recharged for the second half of the campaign.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 18:24 UK

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has sent a warming to Athletic Bilbao ahead of Thursday's Copa del Rey last-16 first leg, claiming that the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar have returned from the winter break "in better shape".

Barcelona have not played a competitive fixture since beating Hercules 7-0 in the Copa del Rey on December 21, while the likes of Messi, Suarez and Neymar have not featured for the club since December 18.

Following a period of rest over the festive break, Enrique has insisted that his players are fully-charged for the clash with Bilbao at San Mames.

"We have been able to enjoy some well-earned holidays and I am pleasantly surprised with the players since their return. They have come back in better shape than when they left," Enrique told reporters.

"I am very happy with the response in training sessions and their performance levels. All my players are ready to compete."

Barcelona will return to La Liga action this weekend with a trip to in-form Villarreal.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona takes to the field for the La Liga match between Real Betis and FC Barcelona at Estadio Benito Villamarin on November 10, 2013
Read Next:
Villa: 'Messi will sign Barca extension'
>
View our homepages for Luis Enrique, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Ronald Koeman is all smiles during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Barcelona 'make contact with Everton boss Ronald Koeman'
 Barcelona trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar in training
Barcelona boss Luis Enrique sends out 'MSN' message
 Dortmund's midfielder Julian Weigl and Schalke's midfielder Leon Goretzka vie for the ball during the German first division football Bundesliga match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Schalke 04 on November 8, 2015, 2015 in Dortmund, western Germany.
Agent: 'Julian Weigl hasn't been offered to Real Madrid, Barcelona'
Report: Barca reignite Sanchez interestNeymar wants to represent FlamengoArda Turan plays down China reportsReport: Salzburg's Upamecano in demandNeymar 'persuading Coutinho to leave'
Barca considering replacement for Enrique?Man City, Barcelona to lock horns over Weigl?Joao Cancelo 'to join Barca next summer'Iniesta wants to retire at BarcelonaTraore: 'I was not given chance at Barca'
> Barcelona Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid15114040142637
2Barcelona16104241162534
3Sevilla16103332211133
4Villarreal1685325111429
5Real Sociedad169252821729
6Atletico MadridAtletico1684429141528
7Athletic Bilbao168262219326
8EibarEibar166552220223
9Espanyol165742022-222
10Las PalmasLas Palmas165652624221
11Malaga165652526-121
12AlavesAlaves165651517-221
13Celta Vigo166372531-621
14Real Betis165381829-1118
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo164482227-516
16Leganes164481327-1416
17Valencia153392129-812
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1633101733-1612
19Granada161691433-199
20Osasuna1614111334-217
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand