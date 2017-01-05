Barcelona boss Luis Enrique warns his club's rivals that Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar are recharged for the second half of the campaign.

Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has sent a warming to Athletic Bilbao ahead of Thursday's Copa del Rey last-16 first leg, claiming that the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar have returned from the winter break "in better shape".

Barcelona have not played a competitive fixture since beating Hercules 7-0 in the Copa del Rey on December 21, while the likes of Messi, Suarez and Neymar have not featured for the club since December 18.

Following a period of rest over the festive break, Enrique has insisted that his players are fully-charged for the clash with Bilbao at San Mames.

"We have been able to enjoy some well-earned holidays and I am pleasantly surprised with the players since their return. They have come back in better shape than when they left," Enrique told reporters.

"I am very happy with the response in training sessions and their performance levels. All my players are ready to compete."

Barcelona will return to La Liga action this weekend with a trip to in-form Villarreal.