Jan 5, 2017 at 8.15pm UK at ​San Mames
Athletic Bilbao
vs.
Barcelona

Live Commentary: Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona

Luis Enrique looks on prior to the Champions League round-of-16 second leg between Barcelona and Arsenal on March 16, 2016
© Getty Images
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the Copa del Rey last-16 clash between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at San Mames.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 19:40 UK

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Copa del Rey last-16 clash between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at San Mames.

Barca defeated this evening's opponents en route to defending the cup last season, while also getting the better of Los Leones in three of the last eight finals.

Bilbao have proven pedigree in this competition down the years, though, winning it an impressive 23 times in all - second only to Barcelona, who are looking for a 'three-peat' this time around.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.


7.37pmBarcelona manager Luis Enrique claimed in the build-up to this match that his famed forward trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar will return from their winter breaks feeling stronger than ever. All three start this match, having been omitted from the squad entirely for the second-leg tie with Hercules altogether a few weeks back, so this is our first chance to see if they can hit the ground running.

Barcelona trio Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar in training© SilverHub


7.35pmBilbao have had some injury problems of their own, including the loss of De Marcos at the back, but they do have a number of options on the bench to call upon should they be chasing a goal. I would say nothing can be won or lost tonight, but we have so often seen Barcelona put sides to the sword so a few goals this evening and it could very well be goodnight ahead of that second leg. The XI named by Enrique is strong enough, while Andre Gomes, Rafinha, Turan and Alcacer add further quality from the bench.

7.33pmBENCH WATCH!

ATHLETIC BILBAO SUBS: Elustondo, Eraso, Benat, Muniain, Susaeta, Mikel Rico, Arrizabalaga

BARCELONA SUBS: Masip, Digne, Mascherano, Andre Gomes, Rafinha, Turan, Alcacer


7.31pmEneko Boveda was always likely to deputise in De Marcos's absence, and that is indeed the case as he slots into one of the full-back berths. Aymeric Laporte, once again linked with a Premier League move this month, offers a steady pair of legs in the centre of defence while Inaki Williams provides blistering pace at the other end of the field. Aritz Aduriz also starts this cup tie, looking to build on a record of 12 goals in 19 appearances this campaign.

7.29pmIn terms of the hosts, boss Ernesto Valverde - linked with the Barcelona job in recent weeks amid talk that Enrique could pack it in at the end of the current season - has decided to leave out both Beaat and Muniain from the off. The big absentee from the side is Oscar de Marcos, who remains sidelined with a foot injury and has created some issues for his manager to deal with at the back.

7.27pmEnrique has made a big call in goal, meanwhile, because Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been selected in the absence of cup goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen. Jordi Matip was expected to start this one in what would be a rare outing, but instead it is another chance for Cillessen to impress his manager. A couple of big calls made, then, with this a very, very strong-looking Barcelona starting lineup as the attempt to kick off 2017 in winning style.

7.25pmDenis Suarez did not even travel with the squad, in fact, while Aleix Vidal was also omitted from the list of players that made the journey to the Basque Country as he continues to be linked with a move away from the club. Jeremy Mathieu is another player that Barca will have to do without this evening, with the centre-back now medically cleared to play following his injury layoff but not being given the green light to feature by Enrique.

7.23pmStarting with a look at the home team and, as promised by Enrique, the big boys are back in the side. It has been a few weeks since the likes of Messi, Suarez and Neymar stretched their legs in a competitive outing, so this cup tie - with less pressure than a league game due to its two-legged nature - a perfect chance for those star names to be integrated back into the fold. All three start up top, while Ivan Rakitic is preferred to Denis Suarez and Andre Gomes.

7.21pmTEAM NEWS!

ATHLETIC BILBAO XI: Iraizoz; Boveda, Laporte, Etxeita, Balenziaga; San Jose, Ituraspe; Williams, R. Garcia, Saborit; Aduriz

BARCELONA XI: Ter Stegen; S. Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, J. Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar


7.19pmBarca boss Luis Enrique has already promised us that we may get a glimpse of that famed forward trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar this evening - all of whom were omitted for the previous tie against Hercules. Furthermore, the Spaniard also suggested that they are now 'better than ever' after enjoying a couple of weeks away and fully recuperating from a testing first half to the campaign. With that in mind, let us check out some team news!

7.17pmIt is a tie that has been set up nicely, pitting together its two most successful sides in a battle to reach the quarter-final stage. We have already seen fellow favourites Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid open up strong leads in their respective first-leg ties, but now it is the turn of the dominant force in the competition to show us what they are made of following a prolonged break.

7.15pmHello and welcome Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Copa del Rey last-16 clash between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at San Mames. Barca defeated this evening's opponents en route to defending the cup last season, while also getting the better of them in three of the last eight finals. Bilbao have proven pedigree in this competition down the years, though, winning it an impressive 23 times in all - second only to Barcelona, who are looking for a 'three-peat' this time around.

Athletic's head coach Ernesto Valverde gestures during the UEFA Europa League Group L football match between Partizan and Athletic Bilbao at the FK Partizan Stadium on October 22, 2015
Your Comments
