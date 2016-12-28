Lionel Messi will commit his future to Barcelona by signing a new contract "sooner or later", according to former teammate David Villa.

The Argentine forward is yet to agree an extension to his current deal, which expires in the summer of 2018, and has been linked with a move away from the La Liga champions in recent months.

Villa, who played at the Camp Nou between 2010 and 2013, believes that the club's talisman will soon put pen to paper on fresh terms to stay in Catalonia.

"I think it will happen [a renewal] in the future, sooner or later," Villa told Sky Sports News. "Barcelona love Messi and Messi loves Barca, anything else we can't imagine."

Barcelona have already tied down Neymar, Sergio Busquets, Javier Mascherano and Luis Suarez to contract extensions this year.