Team News: Luis Enrique opts for strong Barcelona XI in Athletic Bilbao clash

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique opts for a strong starting XI ahead of Thursday night's Copa del Rey last-16 first leg at Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique has picked a strong starting XI as his side prepares to take on Athletic Bilbao in Thursday night's Copa del Rey last-16 first leg at the San Mames. Athletic Bilbao: Iraizoz; Boveda, Laporte, Etxeita, Balenziaga; San Jose, Ituraspe; Williams, Garcia, Saborit; Aduriz Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Busquets, Rakitic, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez, Neymar More to follow.

