Arsene Wenger has been told by Arsenal that he must decide during the upcoming international break whether he intends to sign a new contract, according to a report.

The Frenchman's future is currently in doubt following a disappointing run that has seen the Gunners slip well out of the Premier League title picture and once again exit the Champions League at the first knockout stage hurdle.

Wenger has constantly batted away questions regarding his future in the past, though he did admit after Saturday's 5-0 win over Lincoln City that he was "not worried" about being given the shove following fan protests.

The Sun claims that Wenger, who was given a vote of confidence by chairman Sir Chips Keswick on Thursday in the wake of the 10-2 aggregate thrashing to Bayern Munich, now has just three weeks to come to a decision over his future.

Gunners chiefs reportedly intend to plan for the future and have given the 67-year-old until the game against Manchester City on April 2 to inform the board of his next step, with a new two-year deal understood to be on the table.

Arsenal's decision is understood to have been influenced by Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri - the favourite to replace the Frenchman should he depart - as he is also deliberating over his future in Turin.