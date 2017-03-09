Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick gives Arsene Wenger a vote of confidence, insisting that both club and manager will decide on his future together.

The Frenchman has come under increasing criticism from fans due to a number of poor results over the last few weeks, perceived as symptomatic of the club's long-term stagnation.

These include two 5-1 defeats to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, as well as three losses in their last four Premier League fixtures.

For the first time, club chairman Sir Chips Keswick has gone public to confirm that the decision on whether Wenger stays or goes will be made by the board as well as the manager.

The statement read: "We are fully aware of the attention currently focused on the club and understand the debate.

"We respect that fans are entitled to their different individual opinions but we will always run this great football club with its best long-term interests at heart.

"Arsene has a contract until the end of the season. Any decisions will be made by us mutually and communicated at the right time in the right way."

Wenger has won nine major trophies at Arsenal, but only two of those - both FA Cups - have come in the last 10 years.