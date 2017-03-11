Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that he is "not worried" about his future but admits that it is still uncertain following protests before the 5-0 win over Lincoln.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that he is "not worried" about his future at the club but admitted that he still does not know whether he will stay beyond the end of the current campaign.

A growing number of Arsenal fans have called for Wenger to step down when his contract expires this summer, with more protests against his management taking place prior to his side's 5-0 FA Cup win over Lincoln City this evening.

The result saw the Gunners bounce back from their Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in midweek, and Wenger has now set his sights on going all the way in the FA Cup.

"Recently we have disappointed our fans. We want to go again to Wembley to win. We recently had a big disappointment in the Champions League. After that we have to respond and we needed players solid mentally," he told BT Sport.

"Let's not talk about me too much because that has happened a lot recently. I have shown in my life that I try to serve this club with complete commitment and I will do that as long as I am here. How long? I don't know at the moment. I have shown a lot of loyalty and my preference is here.

"I focus on my job. I always do that. I let other people judge my performances. I always did that, I am not too much worried about the rest. I am just focused on the next game."

Arsenal are bidding to win the FA Cup for a record 13th time and third in the last four years.