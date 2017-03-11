Mar 11, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
5-0
Lincoln City
Walcott (45'), Giroud (53'), Waterfall (58' og.), Sanchez (73'), Ramsey (75')
Xhaka (24'), Koscielny (37')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Woodyard (47'), Margetts (63')

Arsene Wenger "not worried" about Arsenal future

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that he is "not worried" about his future but admits that it is still uncertain following protests before the 5-0 win over Lincoln.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 19:57 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that he is "not worried" about his future at the club but admitted that he still does not know whether he will stay beyond the end of the current campaign.

A growing number of Arsenal fans have called for Wenger to step down when his contract expires this summer, with more protests against his management taking place prior to his side's 5-0 FA Cup win over Lincoln City this evening.

The result saw the Gunners bounce back from their Champions League humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in midweek, and Wenger has now set his sights on going all the way in the FA Cup.

"Recently we have disappointed our fans. We want to go again to Wembley to win. We recently had a big disappointment in the Champions League. After that we have to respond and we needed players solid mentally," he told BT Sport.

"Let's not talk about me too much because that has happened a lot recently. I have shown in my life that I try to serve this club with complete commitment and I will do that as long as I am here. How long? I don't know at the moment. I have shown a lot of loyalty and my preference is here.

"I focus on my job. I always do that. I let other people judge my performances. I always did that, I am not too much worried about the rest. I am just focused on the next game."

Arsenal are bidding to win the FA Cup for a record 13th time and third in the last four years.

Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Read Next:
Bruce: "There are small buds of recovery"
>
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 5-0 Lincoln City - as it happened
 Theo Walcott celebrates opening the scoring during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Bayern Munich on March 7, 2017
Result: Arsenal avoid upset to end Lincoln City's FA Cup run
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Arsene Wenger "not worried" about Arsenal future
Team News: Wenger names strong Arsenal sideAllegri 'gives Arsenal three-week deadline'Premier League trio tracking Canada ace?Man United to make Alexis Sanchez bid?Vieira: 'Players letting Wenger down'
Merson 'feels sorry' for WengerPulis: Wenger has done a "remarkable" jobWenger takes blame for Bayern collapseCowley eyes biggest FA Cup upset everLincoln defender: 'Wenger under pressure'
> Arsenal Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Live Football
FA Cup
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 