Arsenal winger Theo Walcott insists that the team have not been distracted by recent unrest surrounding the futures of Arsene Wenger and Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has insisted that the players have not been distracted by the recent unrest around the club.

Uncertainty continues to swirl around the future of manager Arsene Wenger as well as star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, while a number of fans staged a protest asking Wenger to leave the club prior to this evening's FA Cup quarter-final with Lincoln City.

The Gunners went on to beat their non-league visitors 5-0, booking their place in the semi-finals in the process, but only after Walcott had given his side the lead at the end of a tricky first half.

"We went out there and did a job. It was always going to be really tense in the first half and it was crucial to go 1-0 up," he told BT Sport.

"Fitness is crucial but credit to Lincoln, they've been fantastic all competition and it shows the love of the FA Cup hasn't gone. We did the right things, we just had to up the tempo. We tried to stay very professional and respect Lincoln.

"We are not going to be distracted with anything going on outside the club. We know how good we are. We're in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley which is a good achievement already. We're generally not bothered about anyone but ourselves."

Walcott has now scored 17 goals across all competitions this season, including five in the FA Cup.