Preview: Stoke City vs. Arsenal

Arsenal visit a ground that they have notoriously struggled at in the past, aiming to overcome Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium to keep their top-four ambitions alive.

Arsenal visit a ground that they have notoriously struggled at in the past, aiming to overcome Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium to keep their top-four ambitions alive.

The Gunners cannot afford to lose any of their remaining three fixtures if they are to overhaul two of the sides immediately above them, starting with all three points in Staffordshire on Saturday evening.

Stoke City

After picking up one win from their previous nine matches, or just six points from the last 27 on offer, it is fair to say that Stoke's season has been petering out for a good few weeks now.

As much as boss Mark Hughes tries to motivate his players heading into the closing stages of the season, a look at the results since a credible goalless draw away to Manchester City in early March makes for grim reading.

Yet ahead of these final two games, Stoke could still finish in a Premier League-high position of eighth place. For that to happen, a few results would have to go their way, as well as picking up maximum points against the Gunners.

City find themselves down in 13th but just four points off West Bromwich Albion in eighth, who still have a game in hand to play, but on the flipside they could still finish one spot above the relegation zone if things pan out badly.

Plenty to play for in terms of league position, then, and in the case of Hughes that could well be vital heading into the summer. It is difficult to ascertain whether the Welshman is the right man to continue guiding the Potters, having previously finished ninth three years on the spin.

A first bottom-half finish since 2012-13 would certainly be a step backwards, and Hughes's admission that record signing Giannelli Imbula will likely be on his way out of the club in the coming months is hardly the greatest of personal endorsements.

With games against Arsenal and Southampton to come, Stoke require a point to ensure that this is not statistically their worst campaign since promotion back to this level a decade ago, currently languishing on 41 points after winning under a third of their matches.

The good news for Hughes is that he has a fine record against opposite number Arsene Wenger, going eight without defeat against the Frenchman in Premier League matches across spells with five different teams. Three more points this weekend, and possibly a place in the top half, could make all the difference for the former Manchester City boss.

Recent form in Premier League: LLWLDD

Arsenal

Completely written off as top-four hopefuls following defeat to Crystal Palace a month ago, Arsenal have - almost inevitably - battled their way back into contention and will likely take their fight down to the wire.

Not since 1997 have they missed out on a place in the Champions League but, even after an upturn in results since that 3-0 reverse at Selhurst Park, their incredible run of reaching Europe's showpiece competition will surely end this time around.

Four wins from five since reverting to a new formation, with Wenger opting for three at the back for the first time in two decades, has helped rejuvenate a previously tired-looking squad - the players now seem up for the fight.

Throw a huge FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City into the equation and for the first time in months Wenger has found himself out of the spotlight, no longer having to answer numerous questions over his plans to remain in North London for another year or two.

As the cliche goes, every game is like a cup final for the Gunners between now and May 27 - when they really do have a literal final with Chelsea at Wembley Stadium - as any sort of setback will end their hopes of a 21st top-four finish in succession.

A 2-0 win over Southampton in midweek ensured that they remain on track, dragging themselves to within three points of Manchester City and, perhaps even more importantly, within four of a stuttering Liverpool side who have played a game more.

Even taking into account that victory on the south coast, Arsenal have lost five of their last seven away outings, but they have not lost on their travels in the month of May since 2011.

As fate would have it, that last loss came at this very venue - a ground that the Gunners have not had the greatest of luck at in the past - and a similar result on Saturday would see the pressure on Wenger grow once again.

Recent form in Premier League: LWWLWW

Recent form (all competitions): WWWLWW

Team News

Stoke remain without long-term absentees Ibrahim Afellay and Stephen Ireland, but Hughes otherwise has no fresh injury concerns for the visit of Arsenal.

Saido Berahino has struggled since making his drawn-out move from West Bromwich Albion in January, failing to net in 393 minutes, but he will be pushing for a start on Saturday after recovering from illness.

Another player made to settle for a place on the bench for the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth is Jonathan Walters, who may again be overlooked due to Mame Biram Diouf's goalscoring appearance last time out.

In terms of the visitors, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - one of the key performers since the change to a 3-4-2-1 formation - is likely to miss out after limping off against Southampton with a hamstring injury.

Should he fail to pass a fitness test, Wenger has tipped out-of-form defender Hector Bellerin to successfully slot in at wing-back, while centre-back Laurent Koscielny is to be monitored.

Alexis Sanchez bagged his 20th league goal of the season at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday night, taking him to 49 in all for Arsenal, and he will be given a roaming role alongside fellow playmaker Mesut Ozil in attack.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Butland; Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Muniesa; Cameron, Whelan; Shaqiri, Allen, Arnautovic; Diouf

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Cech; Holding, Mustafi, Monreal; Bellerin, Ramsey, Xhaka, Gibbs; Sanchez, Ozil, Giroud

Head To Head

Arsenal have come out on top in three of the last four meetings between these two sides, but they are winless in six at the bet365 Stadium - three draws and three defeats.

The Gunners' last triumph at this venue, then known as the Britannia Stadium, came in February 2010 in a game now best remembered for Aaron Ramsey's sickening leg break.

Last December's reverse fixture finished 3-1 to the North London outfit, as they recovered from a goal down to climb to the top of the league table.

We say: Stoke City 1-1 Arsenal

Stoke City have won just three of their 15 Premier League games since the turn of the year, coming against strugglers Middlesbrough, Crystal Palace and Sunderland. It is hardly the finest of records, but they always seem to be fired up when Arsenal visit the Potteries and Hughes is determined to once again get one over on opposite number Wenger in this latest tussle.