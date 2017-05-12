General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'Hector Bellerin ideal replacement for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain'

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2016
© SilverHub
Hector Bellerin has a "fantastic mentality" and will successful adapt to Arsenal's new formation, according to manager Arsene Wenger.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 10:50 UK

Arsene Wenger has tipped Hector Bellerin to successfully step in for injured teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain when Arsenal take on Stoke City this weekend.

The Spanish defender will be asked to slot in at wing-back for the trip to the bet365 Stadium due to the absence of Oxlade-Chamberlain, who damaged his hamstring in the 2-0 win over Southampton on Wednesday night.

Bellerin has struggled for form and was taken out of the firing line by Wenger last month after being jeered by his own supporters at Selhurst Park, but the Frenchman believes that his new 3-4-2-1 formation will get the best out of the 22-year-old.

"Yes he is [a natural replacement], he is an offensive player," Wenger told reporters. "He started as a right midfielder and we transformed him into a full-back.

"He's a player who has a fantastic mentality. He went through a difficult period when he came back from his ankle injury, but I never questioned his attitude. He has great spirit."

Oxlade-Chamberlain is to undergo further tests on his damaged hamstring on Friday, but the injury is not expected to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Read Next:
Hughes: Stoke "not fazed" by Arsenal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Hector Bellerin, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Arsenal to make club-record move for striker Alvaro Morata?
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal - as it happened
 Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Atletico Madrid 'to move for Jamie Vardy, Alexis Sanchez'
Arsenal 'reassure Wenger over structure'Wenger: 'Bellerin ideal replacement for Ox'Hughes: Stoke "not fazed" by ArsenalMustafi: 'Arsenal may be too late'Shakespeare disagrees with Wenger remarks
Report: Welbeck on Galatasaray radarWenger: 'Sanchez scores important goals'Wenger: 'Ramsey benefits from back three'Cech: 'Spurs defeat could cost Arsenal'Wenger keen to secure Lemar signing?
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 