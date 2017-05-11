Shkodran Mustafi wishes that Arsenal had found their form earlier in the season as they may now be too late to secure Champions League qualification.

Shkodran Mustafi has suggested that Arsenal may have left it too late to secure a Premier League top-four finish.

The Gunners moved to within three points of fourth-placed Manchester City with a 2-0 win at Southampton on Wednesday.

However, they need either Man City or Liverpool to drop points to ensure that Arsene Wenger's charges do not miss out on Champions League qualification for the first time since 1998.

When asked by the Evening Standard whether Arsenal were finding their form at the right time, Mustafi replied: "Well, I wish we found that before.

"But now we have three games and we have to give everything, like we did [against Southampton], to try and get everything out of all the games. Hopefully at the end we'll reach our goals."

The North Londoners travel to Stoke City on Saturday before finishing the league campaign with home games against Sunderland and Everton.