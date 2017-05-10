May 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton
0-2
Arsenal

Ward-Prowse (44')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Sanchez (60'), Giroud (84')
Ozil (73'), Bellerin (93')

Result: Arsenal beat Southampton to remain in hunt for fourth place in Premier League

Olivier Giroud in action during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Arsenal on November 19, 2016
© SilverHub
Goals from Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud earn Arsenal a 2-0 victory away at Southampton in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 21:46 UK

Arsenal have remained in the hunt for a top-four place in the Premier League table with a 2-0 victory away at Southampton.

The Gunners realistically need to win each of their remaining fixtures to maintain hope of gatecrashing the Champions League places, but second-half efforts from Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud ensured that they replaced Manchester United in fifth position.

After offering little threat against Liverpool on Sunday, Southampton were straight onto the offensive in front of their own supporters with Steven Davis and Ryan Bertrand both firing off target from promising positions.

Up the other end, Saints old boy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain found Aaron Ramsey after a quickly-taken corner, but the Welshman hit the ball wide from inside the penalty area.

It until the 31st minute for the first shot on target to materialise, with Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech forced to make an excellent save to deny Manolo Gabbiadini, who was well-placed after Shkodran Mustafi had blocked Dusan Tadic's strike.

Arsenal were dealt a blow before half time when Oxlade-Chamberlain picked up a knock and was forced to hobble off, and it seemed to shake the Gunners as they struggled to remain on level terms ahead of the break.

After Gabbiadini had sent a free kick off target, Cech made another superb intervention to prevent Nathan Redmond's shot from 20 yards finding the corner, with the ball ricocheting off the woodwork.

Moments after the restart, Davis should have done better with a chance after being teed up by Gabbiadini while at the other end, Ramsey diverted the ball wide after good work from Hector Bellerin.

It appeared that Southampton were getting on top but on the hour mark, Sanchez registered his 20th goal of the league campaign in some style as he deceived both Maya Yoshida and Jack Stephens before providing a composed finish past Fraser Forster.

Arsenal soon pressed for a second without really threatening Forster's goal, but the same could be said for Southampton as their search for an equaliser led to numerous balls going into the box without getting a worthwhile shot being fired towards Cech.

With six minutes left, Arsenal made sure of the points when Sanchez and Ramsey combined to set up Giroud, who had the relatively simple task of heading home from close range.

Southampton had a late opportunity through Shane Long, who headed straight at Cech, but this fixture further highlighted that they must strengthen in attack during the summer as they made it three games without finding the back of the net.

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 