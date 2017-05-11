Craig Shakespeare disagrees with Arsene Wenger remarks

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare on March 14, 2017
Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare insists that his side are adaptable and not simply reliant on one style of play.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 17:50 UK

Craig Shakespeare has insisted that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was wide of the mark when claiming that Leicester City often fail to 'seize the initiative' in games.

The Gunners boss made his comments earlier this week when commenting on last year's Premier League winners Leicester and this term's champions-elect Chelsea.

Wenger suggested that both teams were happy to focus more on counter-attacking football, but Shakespeare disagrees with these remarks and cites his side's gallant 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League as a key reason why.

Asked for a response to Wenger's comments, the Leicester chief told reporters: "I disagree, I think you have to be adaptable in football. I would love to play pretty attacking football and play through the thirds, but sometimes you have to be adaptable and I think Atletico Madrid at home is a prime example of that.

"I think players understand that, and fans understand that. Of course they want to see attractive football and I would like to see attractive football but, ultimately, it is about getting results in the industry as well."

Leicester find themselves ninth in the table and on course for a top-half finish after a remarkable turnaround in form since Shakespeare took over from Claudio Ranieri in March.

Aaron Ramsey celebrates scoring the opener during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal on March 5, 2016
