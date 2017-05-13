May 13, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
vs.
Arsenal
 

Mark Hughes: Stoke City players "not fazed" by Arsenal

Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Mark Hughes is up for the challenge of derailing Arsenal's top-four hopes this weekend when Stoke City welcome the Gunners to the bet365 Stadium.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 10:25 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has insisted that he is looking forward to pitting his wits with Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger this weekend, as he looks to derail the Gunners' top-four hopes.

Stoke find themselves 13th in the table and can still finish in a Premier League-high of eighth if results go their way over the next nine days.

Arsenal also have plenty to play for as they are at risk of missing out on a place in the Champions League for the first time since 1997 but, despite the North London outfit heading into the game on the back of a positive run of form, Hughes is confident that his men can pull off a surprise result on Saturday evening.

"We certainly aren't fazed by Arsenal, despite them coming into the game on the back of a really strong run of results," he told reporters. "I've always liked going up against them, as a player and as a manager, because they're one of the best teams in Europe.

"They have pace, power and very good technical abilities, so we have to be on the top of our game. We like to upset teams who come here and expect to win. When you beat a side who is used to winning, it is more satisfying. Our record stands up with anybody against Arsenal, so we will use that to our advantage.

"We still feel we could finish eighth, but we know everything has to go for us. It shows how close we all are and it has been a strange season. If you look at the group we are always competing with then it's so tight.

"We need to be more potent, we are aware of that, and we would love to address that over the final two games. We performed well in our last two games and are looking forward to Arsenal tomorrow. We are positive and our record at home is strong."

Stoke have lost just one of their last eight home league outings with Arsenal, winning four and drawing three.

Charlie Taylor of Leeds United runs with the ball during the pre season friendly match between York City and Leeds United at Bootham Crescent on July 15, 2015 in York, England.
Read Next:
Charlie Taylor not on Stoke's radar
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Mark Hughes, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Arsenal to make club-record move for striker Alvaro Morata?
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-2 Arsenal - as it happened
 Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Atletico Madrid 'to move for Jamie Vardy, Alexis Sanchez'
Arsenal 'reassure Wenger over structure'Wenger: 'Bellerin ideal replacement for Ox'Hughes: Stoke "not fazed" by ArsenalMustafi: 'Arsenal may be too late'Shakespeare disagrees with Wenger remarks
Report: Welbeck on Galatasaray radarWenger: 'Sanchez scores important goals'Wenger: 'Ramsey benefits from back three'Cech: 'Spurs defeat could cost Arsenal'Wenger keen to secure Lemar signing?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Stoke City News
Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Mark Hughes: Stoke City players "not fazed" by Arsenal
 Charlie Taylor of Leeds United runs with the ball during the pre season friendly match between York City and Leeds United at Bootham Crescent on July 15, 2015 in York, England.
Mark Hughes: 'Charlie Taylor not a target for Stoke City'
 Kevin Stewart in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
Kevin Stewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'
Arter: 'I apologised to Allen over tackle'Stoke join race to sign John TerryHughes: 'Arter deserved a straight red'Result: Bournemouth fight back to draw with StokeTeam News: Mousset makes first PL start
Hughes does not fear losing Jack ButlandHughes: 'Berahino to give up his summer'Butland emerges as option for Man City?Saido Berahino: 'I am a stone lighter'Hughes: 'Berahino form is frustrating'
> Stoke City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea35273575294684
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 