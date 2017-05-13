May 13, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
StokeStoke City
0-1
Arsenal
 
LIVE
Giroud (42')
Mustafi (28')

Team News: Olivier Giroud up front for Arsenal

Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
© SilverHub
Olivier Giroud starts up front for Arsenal as Arsene Wenger makes four changes for the trip to Stoke City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 17:01 UK

Olivier Giroud starts up front for Arsenal as Arsene Wenger makes four changes for this evening's trip to Stoke City.

A win tonight would see the Gunners close the gap on fourth-placed Liverpool to just one point and Giroud is picked to lead the line ahead of Danny Welbeck, who drops to the bench following the 2-0 win at Southampton on Wednesday night.

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez continue to provide attacking support for the Frenchman in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Laurent Koscielny returns to the fold at left-back after missing the trip to the south coast with a calf problem, with Rob Holding on the left of the back three and Shkodran Mustafi continuing at centre.

Hector Bellerin is back in the lineup and is deployed as a right winger, with Nacho Monreal on the left. Francis Coquelin joins up with Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park with Aaron Ramsey dropping to the bench and Kieran Gibbs missing out on the matchday squad.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also absent due to a calf injury.

For the hosting Potters, Mark Hughes makes just one alteration from the side that claimed a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth last weekend, bringing in Erik Pieters for Marc Muniesa at left-back.

Mame Biram Diouf continues to lead the line, with Peter Crouch and Jonathan Walters options on the bench.

Marko Arnautovic and Xherdan Shaqiri provide attacking support, with Glenn Whelan, Geoff Cameron and Joe Allen in midfield.

Glen Johnson continues at right-back, while Bruno Martins Indi and skipper Ryan Shawcross are at the heart of the defence and Jack Butland is between the sticks.

Stoke City: Butland; Johnson, Shawcross, Martins Indi, Pieters; Whelan, Cameron, Allen; Arnautovic, Shaqiri; Diouf
Subs: Grant; Muniesa, Berahino, Adam, Walters, Crouch, Ramadan

Arsenal: Cech; Holding, Mustafi, Koscielny; Bellerin, Coquelin, Xhaka, Monreal; Ozil, Sanchez; Giroud
Subs: Ospina, Gabriel, Elneny, Ramsey, Walcott, Iwobi, Welbeck

Keep up with all of the action from the Emirates this evening with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Read Next:
Hughes: Stoke "not fazed" by Arsenal
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Danny Welbeck, Olivier Giroud, Arsene Wenger, Laurent Koscielny, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal, Francis Coquelin, Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey, Kieran Gibbs, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Erik Pieters, Marc Muniesa, Mark Hughes, Mame Biram Diouf, Peter Crouch, Jonathan Walters, Marko Arnautovic, Xherdan Shaqiri, Glenn Whelan, Geoff Cameron, Joe Allen, Glen Johnson, Bruno Martins Indi, Ryan Shawcross, Jack Butland, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 0-1 Arsenal
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Arsenal to make club-record move for striker Alvaro Morata?
 Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Team News: Olivier Giroud up front for Arsenal
Jack Wilshere 'sent to Dubai to get fit'Arsenal chief exec to move to MLS?Preview: Stoke City vs. ArsenalArsenal 'reassure Wenger over structure'Wenger: 'Bellerin ideal replacement for Ox'
Hughes: Stoke "not fazed" by ArsenalMustafi: 'Arsenal may be too late'Shakespeare disagrees with Wenger remarksReport: Welbeck on Galatasaray radarWenger: 'Sanchez scores important goals'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Stoke City News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Live Commentary: Stoke City 0-1 Arsenal
 Olivier Giroud waves during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Manchester United on May 7, 2017
Team News: Olivier Giroud up front for Arsenal
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Preview: Stoke City vs. Arsenal
Hughes: Stoke "not fazed" by ArsenalCharlie Taylor not on Stoke's radarStewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'Arter: 'I apologised to Allen over tackle'Stoke join race to sign John Terry
Hughes: 'Arter deserved a straight red'Result: Bournemouth fight back to draw with StokeTeam News: Mousset makes first PL startHughes does not fear losing Jack ButlandHughes: 'Berahino to give up his summer'
> Stoke City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
4Liverpool362010671422970
5Arsenal36216969422769
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke371011163953-1441
14Burnley37117193853-1540
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 