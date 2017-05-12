New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal to make club-record move for striker Alvaro Morata?

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
Arsenal are the latest Premier League side to show an interest in £50m-rated Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, according to a report.
Arsenal are reportedly prepared to meet Real Madrid's £50m valuation of Alvaro Morata to bolster their attacking ranks for next season.

The Spain international is expected to leave the Bernabeu in the summer after struggling to hold down a regular starting spot up top under Zinedine Zidane this term.

Despite limited playing time, which has seen him handed just 13 league starts all season, Morata has still bagged 15 goals and four assists and will not be available for cheap.

According to The Sun, Arsenal have gone the same way as Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea by declaring their interest in the striker, who could be signed to either replace or complement Alexis Sanchez at the Emirates Stadium.

It is claimed that Arsenal missed out on the chance to sign the 24-year-old for £17m when he opted for Juventus in 2014, before moving back to the Bernabeu last season after his buy-back clause was invoked.

Morata has previously admitted that he feels "indebted" to Antonio Conte, his former manager at Juve, making Chelsea his most likely destination.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in action during their Premier League clash with Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Atletico 'to move for Vardy, Sanchez'
