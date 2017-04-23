Apr 23, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Emirates Stadium
Arsenal
2-1
Man CityManchester City
Monreal (71'), Sanchez (101')
Sanchez (25'), Xhaka (105')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Aguero (62')
Fernandinho (69'), De Bruyne (89'), Sane (102'), Delph (105'), Otamendi (115')

Aaron Ramsey: 'Arsene Wenger deserves FA Cup success'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the match against Liverpool on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is delighted to have reached the final of the FA Cup and hopes to go on and lift the trophy for manager Arsene Wenger.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 14:30 UK

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has spoken of his delight at reaching the FA Cup final and hopes to win the trophy for beleaguered manager Arsene Wenger.

Goals from Nacho Monreal and Alexis Sanchez saw the Gunners come from behind to beat Manchester City in Sunday's semi-final at Wembley, making it back-to-back wins for the first time since January.

Demand for Wenger to step down from his role at the end of the season had reached unprecedented levels during a turbulent spell before that, and Ramsey is hopeful that the victory will restore a positive feeling around the club.

"It was important for us to get to the final for him, for ourselves and for the fans, and have a bit of positivity around the club," he told reporters.

"He was over the moon for us but we are delighted as well that we have got to a final for him. I think he deserves that and hopefully now we can kick on and win it for him.

"We have seven cup finals now to try to finish off the job and get that Champions League place, then hopefully we'll have something to celebrate at the end of the year."

Wenger has already won the FA Cup on six occasions - a joint-record for a manager.

Yaya Toure in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Pep Guardiola distractedly hugs Arsene Wenger after the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City (AET) - as it happened
 Wes Morgan of Leicester City is substituted for injury during the Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on April 18, 2017
Wes Morgan, Islam Slimani out of Arsenal clash
 Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
Result: Alexis Sanchez sends Arsenal into FA Cup final with extra-time winner
