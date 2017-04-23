Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is delighted to have reached the final of the FA Cup and hopes to go on and lift the trophy for manager Arsene Wenger.

Goals from Nacho Monreal and Alexis Sanchez saw the Gunners come from behind to beat Manchester City in Sunday's semi-final at Wembley, making it back-to-back wins for the first time since January.

Demand for Wenger to step down from his role at the end of the season had reached unprecedented levels during a turbulent spell before that, and Ramsey is hopeful that the victory will restore a positive feeling around the club.

"It was important for us to get to the final for him, for ourselves and for the fans, and have a bit of positivity around the club," he told reporters.

"He was over the moon for us but we are delighted as well that we have got to a final for him. I think he deserves that and hopefully now we can kick on and win it for him.

"We have seven cup finals now to try to finish off the job and get that Champions League place, then hopefully we'll have something to celebrate at the end of the year."

Wenger has already won the FA Cup on six occasions - a joint-record for a manager.